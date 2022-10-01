Latest Horror News: Guillermo Del Toro’s newest horror flick promises scares, as genre diehards gear up for weeks’ worth of content

Strap in, genre bloodhounds — because the bone-chilling month of October is almost upon us! After patiently waiting all year long, it’s time for black cats, pumpkin patches, apple cider, and of course — scary movies. Although, perhaps the most thrilling portion of the ever-popular spooky season here on We Got This Covered is the daily roundup of horror news! And boy, the last 24 hours have promised enormous excitement for horror fans after the spine-tingling official trailer for The Accursed has dropped while an abundance of horror content is planned for the next two weeks and beyond.

So, turn those eyes away from that Halloween decor tab on Pinterest and follow along as we delve into all of the latest horror news in the eternal genre.

Horror veterans can hardly contain their excitement for endless content

Image via Paramount Pictures

As the clock gets ready to strike midnight on Oct. 1, genre diehards can hardly contain themselves from the array of spooky content that is set to release this month. From Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ upcoming confrontation in Halloween Ends to Rolin Jones’ blood-sucking series Interview with the Vampire, fear-loving fans have plenty of content to look forward to. And considering how effective a year 2022 has already been for the realm of horror, the month of October in regards to media and television has the strong opportunity to be one of the best in years.

The first trailer for G​​uillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities showcases a terrifying extravaganza

Image via Netflix

Modern horror master G​​uillermo Del Toro is back to conjure up a concoction of spooky stories that fit into the massive anthology bubble. From the looks of the eerily satisfying trailer, Del Toro’s terrifying project aims to showcase an intense spooktacular for eagle-eyed Netflix subscribers. And if the much-discussed hype surrounding this year’s spooky season wasn’t exciting enough, then this latest chilling horror series is set to gravitate the collective genre to brand new heights. The wait won’t be very long, either, as Cabinet of Curiosities creeps onto Netflix on Oct. 25.

Say goodbye to relaxing cabin destinations in ‘The Accursed’ trailer

Image via Screen Media Films

Without a surprise, the premise of a movie that involves being trapped in a remote cabin in the woods is a sure-fire way to make any person on edge — which is precisely the situation in the new bone-chilling trailer for The Accursed. The upcoming horror flick stars American Pie legend Mena Suvari as a family friend who calls upon the assistance of Elly (Sarah Grey) to take care of an elderly woman. However, throughout the experience, Elly begins to uncover some sinister secrets and a dark presence that will leave your bones chilled to the max.

We’ll see you back here on Monday, spooky aficionados, for the newest roundup of juicy horror news.