Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis banishes ‘Halloween’ movies without her as ‘The Exorcist’ receives a long-awaited update

As the clock winds down and the days grow colder and shorter, the spooky season is oozing a slew of fun-filled headlines that are guaranteed to have your toes curling and your spines tingling. Amongst the latest pieces of news, franchise maven Jamie Lee Curtis has made some interesting remarks about future Halloween movies, while The Exorcist has received a head-turning update ahead of its release next year.

As if David Gordon Green wasn’t riding high enough with the success of his fresh-faced Halloween trilogy, the 47-year-old filmmaker is arguably more excited about his upcoming rendition of horror classic The Exorcist (2023). The aforementioned reboot is the first of its kind in nearly 20 years, with Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005) serving as the latest entry in the iconic film series. Nevertheless, Green was given the green light on production, and, according to him, the upcoming horror movie is going to be chock-full of imaginative sequences and bone-chilling terror. As if we needed another reason to be pumped up.

Jamie Lee Curtis is not a fan of Halloween movies if they don’t include her

Renowned scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis has understandably been in the spotlight as of late, especially considering Halloween Ends is releasing in theaters and on Peacock this week. Curtis’ latest focus in the headlines, however, is in regard to the 63-year-old actress claiming that the upcoming movie will mark her final appearance as Laurie Strode. While chatting with Jimmy Kimmel, Curtis echoed the previous sentiment, while simultaneously stating that she wouldn’t watch any further Halloween films, seeing as she won’t be involved. And considering the fact that the franchise has arguably become incredibly successful due to Curtis’ involvement over the years, her unmoving stance hits the nail right on the head.

Horror fans are desperate for A Nightmare on Elm Street to receive the Halloween reboot treatment

Due to the eye-watering success of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, it makes perfect sense why other franchise producers, creators, directors, and actors would look forward to their own reboot. And while Jamie Lee Curtis has re-emerged in the spotlight over the last few years, horror fanatics on Reddit are passionate about another promising scream queen making her long-awaited return to the genre — and that’s A Nightmare on Elm Street veteran Heather Langenkamp. In a recent interview, Langenkamp herself even expressed interest in her character of Nancy Thompson having one final battle with notorious horror villain Freddy Krueger. The future of the franchise remains unclear for now, but this positivity is certainly a good place to start.

