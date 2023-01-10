Latest Horror News: ‘M3GAN’ success catapults sequel development as a pandemic slasher is ready to mask up on streaming

Welcome back in, spooky supporters! After taking a temporary break over the holidays, We Got This Covered is proud to return to its roots with a fresh-faced daily horror roundup! And while the last few months of 2022 were widely successful for the spooky catalog, the entire schedule for 2023 is set to deliver an endless amount of tricks and treats. Over the last 24 hours or so, Blumhouse’s M3GAN has undoubtedly been the talk of the town amongst the entire horror fanbase, while an unexpected pandemic slasher is set to promptly mask up and stir up some controversy.

So, before you run out to your local theater and purchase a few tickets for M3GAN, be sure to follow along as we dissect the latest news in the horror bubble.

2020 proves to be not dead yet with a pandemic-themed slasher on the streaming horizon

Image via Peacock

Just when you thought 2020 was over and dead, it turns out arguably the worst year of our lives is back with a vengeance. Only this time, instead of causing large portions of toilet paper to be ripped off the shelves and every person in your social bubble needing to be masked up, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a slasher-style horror project titled Sick. And seeing as the virus did make people, well, sick, the title is completely appropriate for such a dark time. Slashers are often scary enough on their own, sure, but adding in a real-life horror story into the fold is a clear enough flick that’s going to have people shielding their eyes while watching from the comfort of their own homes.

The overwhelming success of M3GAN has developers already talking about a sequel

Image via Universal Studios

Amongst a sea of much-anticipated horror projects this year, Blumhouse’s M3GAN is currently giving the rest of the competition a run for their money. Piggybacking on the production expertise of both Jason Blum and James Wan, the horror film revolving around a lifelike android doll has easily become a fascination for horror fans to glue their eyes upon. From viral dancing trends on Twitter to countless marketing stunts, M3GAN’s success hardly comes as a surprise — with a sequel now reportedly in development. We can only imagine what sort of devious acts M3GAN will commit in a possible sequel, but we’re confident that they’ll be worth the wait.

Somehow, not every person was a huge fan of The Black Phone

Image via Blumhouse

When Scott Derrickson’s spine-tingling cinematic venture The Black Phone released back in Spring 2022, horror fans were immediately captivated by the project’s intense moments and sumptuous premise. And while the majority of fans were head-over-heels in love with Derrickson’s latest experience, other horror fanatics on Reddit failed to find elements to be impressed by. Instead, most commenters in the thread found Ethan Hawke to be the only saving grace of the movie, insisting that it lacked necessary depth and the careful unfolding of backstories. Opinions aside, however, there’s no discounting the film’s standout performances and jaw-dropping revelations.

Check back in tomorrow, M3GAN maniacs, for a brand new daily horror roundup.