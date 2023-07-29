Latest Horror News: New spine-tingling ‘Saw X’ image showcases an ageless genre icon as ‘FNAF’ receives an underwhelming rating

Welcome back for another fear-tastic Friday, scary kids! As we dive further into 2023 and get closer to the chillier months, it feels only evident that more and more juicy stories regarding the spooky realm are going to hit the headlines. Of course, it wouldn’t be another spine-tingling week without our weekly horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered. As always, we’ve got a super-sized lineup of spooky news to unfold. This includes intriguing new Saw X images which have reintroduced us to an ageless genre icon while Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s live-action secures an underwhelming rating as far as fans are concerned.

So, strap in your seatbelts and get ready to take a wild ride on the thrilling side of the tracks as we carefully feast upon the latest updates in the land of horror.

A24’s Talk to Me is already the best horror flick of the year

Image via A24

Fresh on the heels of A24 acquiring the Australian horror flick, its presence has quickly been felt over on Rotten Tomatoes, where the movie is currently boasting a Certified Fresh label with a score of 95 percent. With the movie officially releasing in theaters today, it’s clear that horror fanatics all over are set to witness an unforgettable spooky experience that will leave spines tingled and toes curled. Based on early reviews, it’s become evident that Talk to Me is arguably going to be the best horror of the year when all is said and done.

New Saw X images remind us that Billy the Puppet never ages

Image via Lionsgate

Before the tenth installment in the ever-popular Saw franchise lands in theaters this September, a new fresh-faced image has revealed Billy the Puppet — the franchise’s undisputed number-one icon — as ageless as he’s ever been. As to be expected, Billy — who is typically controlled by Jigsaw/John Kramer — has once again been spotted on his infamous tricycle bike and undoubtedly on his way to taunt helpless victims. Of course, with the movie serving as both a sequel and a prequel, die-hards are set to be rewarded with a glimpse into Kramer’s mind as he transforms from an ill patient to a diabolical mastermind.

The FNAF official rating is here, and people aren’t exactly thrilled

Screenshot via YouTube

Without a doubt, when it comes to the colossal horrorverse, Blumhouse’s live-action Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Based on the ever-popular video game series, FNAF fanatics have been awaiting further details about the movie for months — although its official rating being revealed isn’t exactly satisfying folks. As it stands, the movie has been given a PG-13 rating, with lots of commenters proclaiming that they’re “gutted,” but not going full-on R does honestly make sense in the long run.

Crawl back in here next Friday, gorehounds, for a brand-new horror roundup.