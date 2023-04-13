Latest Horror News: ‘Renfield’ sinks its teeth into a delicious ‘John Wick’ comparison as ‘The Conjuring’ series finds a streaming home

Welcome back to another Wacky Wednesday, boo crew! With the long-awaited release of Renfield this week, the supernatural horror-comedy has surprisingly been the talk of the town. Because, honestly, with a movie that features Nic Cage as Count Dracula, that just sounds like dollar signs. On the other side of the tracks, the superlative Scream VI team has already signed on to collaborate with Universal on an upcoming monster-themed project. As always, this abundance of news will be heavily tackled in today’s daily horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered.

At long last, The Conjuring universe is set to expand

Ever since James Wan’s The Conjuring released in theaters back in 2013, the ever-popular horror franchise has spawned several films that all belong under the Conjuring umbrella. Flash forward to now, and HBO Max — which is set to transform into just Max — has announced that a new horror series based on The Conjuring narrative is now in the works. The upcoming series is expected to dive head first into the charming horror story that first captured the fandom’s attention, and we’re more than excited for it.

Renfield earns acclaimed status as the John Wick of vampire horrors

The latest horror sensation set to sweep the globe belongs to horror-comedy extravaganza Renfield, which is slated for release in theaters this week. And with a bright star like Nic Cage at the center, it certainly comes as no surprise that the vampire horror has been drawing early comparisons to John Wick. Such a comparison is undoubtedly a compliment, seeing as the action franchise is one of the most popular today.

The Scream VI team is taking their talent over to Universal for a monster flick

After securing one of the most successful horror entries over the last few years, the Scream VI is now taking their obvious talent over to Universal to take part in a mysterious monster movie. The team getting together is certainly a treat for horror fanatics — especially since the trend of tackling old school horror classics seems to be the latest trend engulfing the genre. We’ll definitely keep both our eyes and ears peeled for more updates about this project.

