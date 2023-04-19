Latest Horror News: Stephen King pens a dry self-hype attempt as a prayer circle forms around a cryptic reboot

Hear ye, here ye! No, we might not be court officials or town criers — but we’ve definitely got a strong helping of goodies to dish out in today’s daily horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered. It’s been a slammin’ week already, with spooky supporters completely amped up and ready for genre projects like Beau Is Afraid and Evil Dead Rise to spice up the magic. But before we cower below our blankets and check underneath our beds, we must first examine a hilarious Stephen King self-hype over on Twitter while die-hards form a prayer circle around a potential horror reboot.

At long last, horror fans are in full support of a complete anthology reboot

Image via HBO

Without question, the concept of rebranding and rebooting has been done to death in the horror genre. And while most of these reboots are discarded and dragged by the community, it’s now become apparent that the thrill-seeking fandom is in full support of a long-awaited Tales from the Crypt reboot. Then again, when you’ve got a spine-tingling anthology that provides plenty of ‘90s nostalgia, it was only a matter of time until the entire horror realm championed for this to happen.

Stephen King offers up a hilarious response to his newest adaptation

Image via 20th Century

By now, it’s common knowledge that Stephen King adaptations are often seen as the backbone of the spooky genre. In the past, these adaptations have shaped the catalog and earned either praise or unease from King himself. Flash forward to now, and King has penned a hilarious response over on Twitter, with the bestselling novelist simply confirming that 20th Century Studios was behind The Boogeyman. Now if this isn’t sarcasm at its finest, then we don’t know what is.

An unnerving horror scene might be over a decade old, but its legacy will live forever

Image via Blumhouse

Devoted horror fans are extremely aware that James Wan’s Insidious is regarded as one of the scariest projects of all time. And while the film is crawling with intense sequences, there is perhaps no other scene more disturbing and terrifying than the one between Lipstick-Face Demon and Josh Lambert. Of course, the aforementioned scene will live on in our hearts as one of the most unnerving of them all — but we wouldn’t skip over it in the slightest.

