Latest Horror News: Stephen King’s new genre adaptation aims to terrify as an eerie cartoon character sets sights on a blood-stained sequel

After a relaxing weekend, it's time again to jump back into the fold of the creepy and the scary. And with upcoming projects like Knock at the Cabin and Scream VI completely captivating the attention and imagination of genre diehards, 2023 might possibly be the best year for horror in recent memory. With that said, we're set to explore plenty of those goodies in today's daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered — and yes, it's going to be a good one. In the latest collection of news, a fresh-faced Stephen King adaptation is set to absolutely terrify while a beloved children's character is already attached to a scary sequel.

So, before you take a momentary break from horror and indulge in the latest eye-watering episode of The Last of Us, feast your eyes on the latest updates in spookyland.

Winnie the Pooh is already gearing up for a bloody round two

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

After the unexpected success and viral buzz surrounding Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, it now appears that the fascination trend involving murderous children’s characters is far from over. With that being said, a follow-up film, with the working title of Winnie the Pooh 2, is set to deliver “more” blood and honey — as if there wasn’t enough of that in the first movie. And yet, the entire idea of Winnie the Pooh as a psychopathic killer has been far more entertaining than anybody initially expected. And, of course, when it comes to Hollywood, if something changes the wheels even a little bit, there’s bound to be a much-anticipated round two.

Stephen King’s The Boogeyman will spark your greatest fears

Image via 20th Century

After being confined to developmental hell for several years, a recent King adaptation, The Boogeyman, is set to deliver some unique scares and get the entire horror realm talking. All of the excitement was sparked after the trailer for the upcoming film was released this past weekend — with horror fanatics gearing up for a spooktacular ride that will absolutely send a shiver down your spine. In traditional King lore, the premise centers around a family based in New England, as an ominous presence threatens their very livelihood. And judging by the looks of the trailer, King stans are in for an unforgettable experience that will sit with them for years to come.

Like clockwork, Terrifier is back under fire

Image via Dark Age Cinema

Ever since its initial release, Damien Leone’s Terrifier has almost welcomed its criticism, as well as its healthy dose of rave reviews. And while the movie has been criticized for a long list of reasons in the past, a new Reddit thread has pointed towards the movie being a “lame slasher” that folks have only watched out of pure curiosity. Unsurprisingly, several commenters agreed with OP’s original stance, with a strong handful of horror fanatics praising the sequel’s improvements, stating that the franchise has improved in both writing, storytelling, and direction. But for those who enjoy the films, its face value is important enough — after all, it’s impossible to please everyone.

Check back in tomorrow, King stans, for a brand new horror roundup.