Latest Horror News: ‘Terrifier 2’ is leaving fans lightheaded as a new DC villain could receive a spooky spinoff

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, goblins, and monsters — it’s time for another delicious daily horror roundup! With Halloween officially less than two weeks away, spooky lovers of all shapes and sizes are gearing up for the scariest extravaganza of the entire year. Over this past weekend, spine-tingling headlines commanded the proverbial spotlight — and if you’ve been paying attention, then you know there’s lots to cover. From Terrifier 2’s unsettling audience reactions to a possible major crossover between DC and horror, there’s an overabundance of festive content to sink your teeth into.

So, book your last-minute time slot at your local Halloween haunted attraction and join us here at We Got This Covered as we explore the latest updates in the genre.

Terrifier 2 is certainly living up to its ‘terrifying’ gore-fest hype

Image via Dark Age Cinema

After the all-out bloodbath that occurred in Damien Leone’s Terrifier, it’s hardly a surprise that his follow-up sequel has followed in the same path as its eye-watering predecessor. Last week, Terrifier 2 released to a select number of theaters with limited screenings, and right away, audiences are dealing with the aftermath of the film’s queasy atmosphere. Upon its release, horror junkies on the more squeamish side have apparently exited theaters feeling lightheaded, faint, and nearly passing out. In other reports on social media, moviegoers were vomiting immediately after leaving theaters — which is plenty of proof that the fresh-faced horror flick is truly an unpredictable ride.

Critics be damned, Halloween Ends is a box-office success

Image via Universal Pictures

Despite its ever-present bashing over the past weekend, Halloween Ends has exercised its momentum to become a bonafide box-office success. The third and final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy is currently showing in theaters worldwide, and wholesome reviewers are adamant about the film’s odd direction, the numbers simply don’t lie — proving that the fresh-faced horror extravaganza is already a triumph in the genre. As critics’ reviews continue to pour in, the likability of Halloween Ends drops down. Nevertheless, a strong box-office start — which features over $58 million — is possibly a sign of more good things to come for the future of the franchise.

An epic collab between DC and horror could be in the works

Image: Warner Bros. / DC Comics

With past crossover projects like Werewolf by Night and Marvel Zombies, it’s certainly been well documented that the superhero agenda combined with the horror genre is a cash-grabbing success for cinema. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has expressed a deep interest in providing a bizarre, horror-esque spinoff for DC character Professor Pyg. The aforementioned project is slated to be a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and executives at the production giant apparently have plans to blend the superhero focus with the dark and twisted macabre. Far be it from us to complain.

Catch you back here tomorrow, Terrifiers, for another collection of the latest news in horror.