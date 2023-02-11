Latest Horror News: The genre’s next ‘Blair Witch Project’ has arrived on the scene as a head-scratching ‘Scream VI’ theory catches flak

Fear-filled Friday is upon us, goblins and ghouls! Without a doubt, this has been an exceptional week for the colossal spooky world — especially when you consider an assortment of genre projects that are now hitting the headlines and providing an endless amount of bingeable content. As always, a few of those treasures will be examined under the microscope in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. Over the last 24 hours or so, all eyes are now on a thought-provoking Scream VI theory while the genre’s newest project is earning praise and being compared to The Blair Witch Project.

So, before you dash to the theater to purchase early tickets for Cocaine Bear, feast your eyes on the latest updates under the horror umbrella.

Shudder snatches the rights to a nerve-shattering new horror film

Image via Shudder

After a triumphant streaming year, popular horror service Shudder is back at it again — and this time, the platform has set its sights on a new genre flick that boasts plenty of eerie phenomena. From The Beach House director Jeffrey A. Brown, comes a fresh-faced horror experience in The Unheard. The fear-inducing feature is set to be the highlight of Shudder’s Spring 2023 content, with the project being available to stream at the end of March. And judging by the captivating premise and haunting behind-the-scenes glimpses, The Unheard looks to absolutely dominate the service and attract an even larger audience of spooky diehards.

A puzzling Scream VI theory has fans shaking their heads in disbelief

Image via Paramount

As long as the internet has been around, there’s always been head-scratching theories about various cinematic pieces that leave us feeling completely dumbfounded. Lo and behold, these theories have now stretched out their arms to the horror genre, where a new Reddit thread has entertained the idea of an unsuspecting killer in the upcoming Scream VI film. The aforementioned theory, which has puzzled plenty of franchise diehards, alludes to the idea that Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) will be the killer donning the Ghostface outfit in the upcoming movie.

Is the modern-day Blair Witch Project now upon us?

Image via Cinedigm

Those of us that were alive back in 1999 know how influential The Blair Witch Project truly was — especially when it comes to being the driving force behind the credibility of the found-footage sub-genre. Flash forward to the present day, and it now appears that the collective catalog has found an updated version that is worthy of the found-footage aspect. This is precisely the case for The Outwaters — an otherworldly horror experience that is making its round all over Twitter, with many applauding its premise and blood-splattered sequences. Of course, it’s difficult for any film to hold a candle to the 1999 horror classic, but motivated filmmakers will certainly keep trying.

