Latest Horror News: The spine-tingling final trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’ is here as ‘Smile’ terrorizes fans with unsettling marketing

Can you feel that, Halloween fanatics? It’s the sensation of a fresh lineup of horror news that is guaranteed to give you the chills and force you to turn all the lights on! With the month of October in arms reach, the horror world is offering an overabundance of spooky goodies — including the jaw-dropping final trailer for Halloween Ends, which teases one last epic battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. In addition to that, the recent marketing campaign for new horror film Smile has been leaving folks completely unsettled while genre diehards took time out of their busy schedules to praise an iconic ‘70s slasher.

So, grab your favorite mug of cinnamon-flavored coffee and that case of apple cider donuts as we unfold the latest horror news over the last 24 hours.

Horror diehards have plenty of praise for a forgotten slasher staple

Image via Warner Bros.

In the past, horror hardcores on Reddit have carefully dissected decades-old movies and commended them for their legacies and general appeal. Now, 1974’s Black Christmas has found itself in the proverbial spotlight. Released just four years before John Carpenter’s cult classic Halloween, the Bob Clark vehicle is often believed to be an early inspiration for the slasher sub-genre that obtained a strong following in later years. Furthermore, the iconic slasher staple became a certified sensation due to his focus on Christmas horror, rather than the typical Halloween-centric horror movies — which certainly gives folks plenty to love.

The final trailer for Halloween Ends teases a jaw-dropping conclusion

Image via Universal Pictures

At long last, the final trailer for Halloween Ends has been gifted to horror diehards all around the world. And while fans have been gearing up for the final chapter in David Gordon Green’s trilogy for months now, the brand new trailer is enough to keep our hearts racing for years and years to come. In the recently released trailer, Laurie Strode, portrayed by renowned scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, retells her prior altercations with The Shape — which includes the blood-soaked murder of her daughter at the hands of Myers. Luckily for horror fans, the wait is almost over, with the movie slashing into both theaters and on Peacock in October.

The marketing campaign for Smile is leaving moviegoers unsettled

Image via Paramount Pictures

Upcoming horror extravaganza Smile is a surefire highlight for the 2022 spooky season catalog. The aforementioned movie, which is appropriately titled, follows a psychiatrist who begins to witness frightening happenings in her life — which includes a terrifying ‘smile’ that follows her everywhere she goes. As hype for the movie continues to ramp up, the film’s marketing campaign has taken several steps to ensure that even horror diehards feel a little unsettled ahead of the movie’s release — and these steps have even been implemented during live morning shows and baseball games; freaking everyone out in the process.

Be sure to return here tomorrow, horror hardcores, for your daily roundup of horror news.