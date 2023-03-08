Daredevil: Born Again only started shooting this week, and already some major bombshells are dropping about this most anticipated Disney Plus series. On top of one of the dreams, Defenders Saga returns coming true, we’re learning that one of the Marvel fandom’s biggest fears is also becoming a reality. Elsewhere, James Gunn drops a major revelation of his own about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one which has the power to make or break the incoming threequel.

Frank Castle is back in Born Again, but Marvel is still punishing us by snubbing two OG Daredevil faves

Photo via Marvel Television

That’s right, Frank Castle clan, the Punisher is officially back in the MCU! It’s been announced that Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role as the gun-toting vigilante in Born Again, reuniting with former Netflix-verse co-stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. On the downside, at the same time, we’re learning that original Daredevil regulars Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Hensen (Foggy Nelson) haven’t been invited back for the revival, just like the fans had been having nightmares about all along. The definition of a “you win some, you lose some” situation.

Get ready for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to be one of the longest MCU movies ever

Photo via Marvel Studios

Over on Guardians-land, James Gunn has provided an update that could likewise be spun in a positive or negative way. The director has revealed that May’s Vol. 3 will definitely be longer than both the first and second Guardians movies. Given that the first sequel already ranks in the top 10 longest MCU movies ever, that means that the threequel could easily fall within the top five. That might be a great thing, if it uses the extra runtime well like Spider-Man: No Way Home, or it could be bad if it ends up being overlong, like Eternals. In this case, though, let’s just trust that the new DC head knows what he’s doing.

Jonathan Majors reveals why he didn’t seek Marvel villain advice from Michael B. Jordan

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania disappointing like it did, Creed III might actually be a bigger treat for cinema-going Marvel fans right now, given its MCU-rich cast. It turns out, though, that Kang himself Jonathan Majors didn’t turn to co-star Michael B. Jordan for advice on how to play a supervillain, despite the latter’s hard-to-beat portrayal of Killmonger in the Black Panther films. His reasoning for missing out on some potentially top-level tips is sound, however. Still, something tells us he might’ve got the secret from Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Tessa Thompson on how to come out of a Marvel stinker unscathed.

Nicolas Cage may have turned down the MCU in a very on-brand way, but the unbearable weight of a massive amount of more Marvel news we’ll dropping on your shoulders soon.