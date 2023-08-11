Latest Marvel News: As James Gunn’s DCU steals away a Multiverse Saga mainstay, Disney wipes the MCU’s most and least hyped projects from the slate

With James Gunn already whipping the DCU into more robust shape than the DCEU ever was, Marvel is seriously at risk of losing some of its most promising talent to the Distinguished Competition. And it’s already happening, thanks to a certain double-booked star appearing to throw their lot in with DC over the MCU for the long-term. Meanwhile, Disney has got us very worried about what we’re expecting to be the highlight of Marvel’s 2024 as a movie hyped up to heaven has vanished from the release schedule. Okay, now don’t freak out, people…

Don’t panic, but Deadpool 3 has been removed from Disney’s upcoming release slate (oh, and so has Echo)

I said don’t get freaked out! Yes, Disney’s Q3 presentation worryingly saw no mention of Deadpool 3 on the Mouse House’s upcoming release slate, which is raising fears that the Ryan Reynolds threequel, perhaps the most highly anticipated of all MCU projects due in the near future, has been delayed. While that is sadly a possibility we can’t rule out, due to the strikes, it’s important to remember that at present, there is no indication this is happening. And also spare a thought for Echo, which received the same treatment, proving that Disney really doesn’t care about the Hawkeye spin-off at all.

Get ready to say goodbye to the Red Guardian because David Harbour is already putting down roots in the DCU

David Harbour has the opportunity to have a long and healthy Marvel career ahead of him, as his debut as Red Guardian in Black Widow has teed him up for a major role in December 2024’s Thunderbolts. However, Alexei Shostakov fans may be disappointed to know that the Stranger Things star has apparently been well and truly seduced over to the DC side. With Harbour voicing Eric Frankenstein in James Gunn’s Creature Commandos animated series, which Gunn has promised will lead to live-action appearances, Harbour has announced he’s open to hanging around the DCU for a decade, which could damage the opportunity for him to play Alexei post-Thunderbolts.

Harry Styles might not return as Eros, and thus the erasure of the Eternals from the timeline is complete

It’s the elephant in the room — or maybe the giant hand sticking out of the ocean? The point is, Marvel knows full well we want to know what’s happening with the Eternals, but the studio refuses to address what’s to come of Chloe Zhao’s strangely SnyderVerse-like franchise starter. Sadly, it looks like Marvel is systematically removing the team from the MCU. Eternals 2 talk has dried up to nothing, Kit Harington won’t be back in Blade after all, and now rumors claim even Harry Styles is unlikely to be back as Eros, despite the character being an Avenger in the comics. If Pip the Troll ends up being the only Eternals character to come back, discussions will be had, Marvel.

Comparing Miles Morales to Scarlet Witch is definitely not a good look, but at least more Marvel updates will swing our way soon to make us forget all about that ice-cold take.