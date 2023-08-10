‘She. Enslaved. A Town.’: Unhinged Marvel fan attempting to compare Miles Morales to Wanda gets expected blowback

Maybe we'll be singing a different tune once 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' comes out.

Leave it to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, to stir up the Marvel fanbase with the latest hot take, this time involving comparisons between Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse‘s Miles Morales and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ Wanda Maximoff.

In a post that many pegged as some kind of attempt at trolling, one comic book movie fan asked, while sharing photos of the two aforementioned supers: “how come one of these characters gets hate for wanting to save family, but the other doesn’t?”

how come one of these characters gets hate for wanting to save family, but the other doesn’t? pic.twitter.com/FBksEjSPOn — 📂 (@vigilantewanye) August 9, 2023

People immediately proclaimed this to be an absurd comparison, considering Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda “ENSLAVED. A TOOOOOOWWWWN,” in the events of WandaVision, as one user hilariously put it while sharing a classic Toy Story meme.

As another user pointed out, Wanda also got much worse in the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when she racks up a pretty impressively high kill count, all in the name of kidnapping the children of an alternate dimension version of herself.

Miles didn't enslave a whole town and murder and terrify people across multiple universes as well as try to sacrifice a child to steal the family of another Wanda. — Matthew Dias (@Nintendo_Dias) August 9, 2023

While you could argue that Shameik Moore’s Miles has put entire universes of people at risk of demise from an incursion-style event, due to intentionally preventing canon events like his own father getting killed, Across the Spider-Verse stopped short of this outcome. That means he has almost no blood on his hands when compared to Wanda’s scarlet-drenched digits. For one Spider-Man fanatic, only a facepalm emoji could summarize their feelings.

🤦‍♂️ — Spider Culture 🕷️ (@Spider_Culture) August 9, 2023

Despite most people siding with Spidey, there were actually a surprising number of Wanda defenders, as well. Many blamed Wanda’s supposed corruption from using the Darkhold as the culprit, rather than her crimes manifesting from her own sense of agency.

And it was the Darkhold, not really her. If it wasn't the Darkhold I would hate her for what she did but she didn't do anything even Westview surprised her in the end — Lena➳💜 (Daisy era) (@ScarletWitch323) August 10, 2023

Miles only lost his uncle. Wanda lost her brother, parents, boyfriend, country (seriously did Sokovia ever receive aid/relief?), imprisoned and experimented on against her will, and influenced by the Darkhold. Her actions were questionable but understandable. No one's perfect. — Mister Midnight (@PRearich) August 10, 2023

Who knows, maybe the scales will tip in Wanda’s favor whenever we see what horrible crimes Miles potentially commits in the eventual threequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Until then, we can always enjoy marinating on various fan theories about the film’s plot.