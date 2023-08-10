‘I’ll try to free up some time’: David Harbour already open to a decade of the DCU

We’ve still got a bit of time before we see what sort of competition James Gunn’s incoming DC Universe has in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but anyone familiar with the new DC Studios co-chair knows it wise to expect something of a hierarchy shakeup, so to speak.

Indeed, with Gunn having gone six for six on comic book movies ever since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, the filmmaker has long since established himself as one of the most elite creative voices in the genre, and with such a colorful slate already lined up for Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, DC’s illustrious library of capes and crusaders look to be in good hands.

And, perhaps boldly enough, the new franchise will be kicked off by a Creature Commandos adaptation of all things, in which such characters as Rick Flag Sr., Doctor Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, and Weasel – among others – will stomp, shoot, and slaughter their way through seven episodes of animated shenanigans.

From the outside, it seems just weird and wonderful enough to work, but from the inside, as one David Harbour (Stranger Things, Gran Turismo) is, the hype is immaculate.

Speaking to Collider, the actor – who voices Eric Frankenstein in the show (and will likely portray him in future live-action DCU projects) – couldn’t help but gush about the intricacies of the character, noting how Frankenstein’s on-page characterization and surrounding world offers up an appeal that Marvel has either run out of or perhaps never had.

Then I started reading up on it, and this character is so rich and hilarious and layered that it was exciting. Again, it feels like it’s this new world where they don’t lock you in anymore. I feel like Marvel learned that lesson as well. If you don’t want to do it, I don’t think they’re gonna make you do 20 movies. But I think it’s something where I just love these worlds so much that it’s a joy to do and a joy to work with someone so creative. So, if they want me to do eight to 10 years of this, I feel like I’ll check my schedule, but I’ll try to free up some time.

Indeed, it seems like Marvel has a new reason to quake in its boots every other day, but those usually manifest as net losses for us fans and viewers. So, if Creature Commandos and the rest of the DCU are as attractive to us as it is to Harbour, that’s one MCU grievance we’ll happily accept.

Creature Commandos will release to Max sometime in 2024.