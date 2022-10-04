Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther 2’ spills its game-changing secrets as ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ incites early backlash

What a day to be a Marvel fan… Marvel fans. With the release of the first full trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this Monday, the MCU community has been collectively losing their sh…uri action figures with excitement for a movie that looks so good, it might single-handedly save Phase Four. Elsewhere, Avengers: Secret Wars is already gaining steam, although not everyone is pleased with the Multiverse Saga finale’s new hire.

Is this your Black Panther?

Image via Marvel Studios

There is so much to take away from the Black Panther 2 trailer. For starters, it confirms that Tenoch Huerta’s Namor — who’s a “bit of an asshole,” by the way — is the film’s main villain, and it offers a glimpse at Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in her Ironheart armor. But the trailer’s biggest revelation is obviously its jaw-dropping final shot, which reveals our new Black Panther in a spiffy upgraded suit. Is that Shuri? It’s gotta be Shuri, right?

Avengers: Secret Wars recruits Michael Waldron, and fans have thoughts

Image via Marvel Studios

With all the Black Panther hubbub, you might have missed that work on Avengers: Secret Wars is officially underway. With director Daniel Destin Cretton and writer Jeff Loveness attached to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, its direct follow-up has now got itself a scribe in the form of Loki showrunner Michael Waldron. While you would think that’s good news, Waldron’s work on the divisive Doctor Strange 2 has left some fearing we’re in for another disappointing dive into the Marvel multiverse.

Ryan Coogler nearly quit not just BP2, but all Hollywood after Chadwick Boseman’s death

Image via Marvel Studios

Heading back to Black Panther 2 for a moment, obviously, as excited as we all are for the film, making this movie without Boseman must have been an emotionally taxing task for the cast and crew. In fact, Ryan Coogler has admitted that, in the wake of his friend’s passing, he considered walking away from the whole industry altogether. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie period… because it hurt a lot,” he revealed, before explaining that, after much soul-searching and reflecting on his last conversations with the much-missed actor, he “decided that it made more sense to keep going.”

Hell freezes over as Marvel lovers begin to grow bored of Daredevil

Image via Netflix / Disney

Clearly something’s gone very wrong with the timeline as, for the first time ever, MCU die-hards are reacting with a shrug at Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil. After weeks and weeks of She-Hulk teasing Matt Murdock’s imminent arrival, only to keep letting us down, some folks have come clean that they’re now losing their appetite for what should be a sensational team-up with his fellow superhero lawyer. Just hold on a few more days, guys, it’s probably going to happen this Thursday for sure! But then again, we said that two weeks ago…

