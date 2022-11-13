Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever incites incites immediate backlash with big twist, and a dark Disney Plus series is previewed

Warning: This article contains implied spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out there in the world, it’s becoming impossible to avoid spoilers… Still, the following article doesn’t feature any explicit details about the Marvel blockbuster, although anyone who’s particularly fearful of picking up any kind of hint at the sequel’s content should proceed with caution. For everyone else, stick around as we unpack the instant backlash that the sequel has incited on social media, as well as reveal the surprising twist that was always part of the movie, even prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing.

That Black Panther 2 twist is reigniting the #RecastTChalla campaign

Photo via Marvel Studios

While director Ryan Coogler has maintained there was never any chance of someone else playing the Wakandan king after Boseman’s death, that hasn’t stopped the #RecastTChalla movement from frequently gaining steam. Now, in the face of one huge development that’s thrown in right at the end of Black Panther 2, this campaign has once again gone nuclear on Twitter as certain fans hit back at the twist, calling it an insult to the character of T’Challa. If you’ve seen the film, you know what this twist is.

Wakanda Forever‘s post-credits scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s death

via Marvel Studios

Needless to say, yes, this twist occurs in the film’s (one and only) post-credits sequence. Although it feels like something that was inserted into the story to pay homage to the loss of Boseman, and therefore T’Challa, it turns out that the sequence in question was always part of the movie, even before the actor passed away. Producer Nate Moore has revealed that, although the framing of the moment changed, it was always the intention to end Wakanda Forever on this surprising note.

Secret Invasion will be a stark departure from the MCU of old, says Martin Freeman

Image via Marvel

Martin Freeman makes his return as Everett Ross in Wakanda Forever, but we’ll soon be seeing him again in next spring’s Secret Invasion. And Freeman is promising that the Disney Plus series, which stars Samuel L. Jackson in the lead for once as Nick Fury, will be something of a departure for the MCU given the fact that it’s a longform spy thriller storyline. The actor even teased that we can expect a lot of crossovers and cameos to boot. Bring it on.

And finally… here’s Chris Hemsworth being a goofball

Image via Marvel Studios

Let’s wrap up our roundup on a lighter note. With Wakanda Forever now in theaters, Chris Hemsworth decided to drop a throwback video to the last MCU flick to release, this past summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The hilarious behind-the-scenes footage showcases the Australian hunk showing off his (dubious) martial arts skills while wearing his Thor fatsuit and channeling his inner 1980s action hero. ‘Cause he’s the best around, nothing’s gonna ever keep him down.

