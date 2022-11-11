How many post-credits scenes does ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ have?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here, and it brings to Marvel fans the self-contained end to a year that has been dominated by the multiverse.

If you’re heading out to see Wakanda Forever in theaters you’re probably curious about what teases lie at the end of its runtime. Post-credits scenes have become commonplace in superhero movies, and the Black Panther sequel is no different.

Before you sit down and prepare yourself to sit through walls of text after watching the almost three hour-long film, here is what you need to know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s after-credits surprises.

How many after-credits scenes does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have?

You won’t need to spend all day sitting in your seat after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as this time around there is only one scene to enjoy after the film’s credits begin.

Typically, Marvel movies attached one post-credits scene after the first roll of credits and then share a second right at the conclusion of the credits. However, you’re not going to get that here. In this film, the first scene you see will be the only one that appears.

Fortunately, this scene is a great closer to the film, one that has pretty large implications for the future of Wakanda and the overall MCU. We won’t be going into details about this scene here, but if you’re looking for a breakdown, we do also have one available to dive into.

If you’ve not caught Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for yourself yet, the movie is available in theaters around the globe now, and will later be available to stream via Disney Plus in 2023.