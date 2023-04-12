Although Monica Rambeau is the one in the astronaut suit in the brand-new trailer for The Marvels, its dissenting MCU viewers who are making one giant leap for fan-kind when it comes to a wild new conspiracy theory. Meanwhile, our first taste at Marvel‘s final movie of 2023 is only restarting the same old criticism we’ve heard about pretty much every MCU film of the Multiverse Saga era. Last but not least, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s mawkish marketing has pushed skeptics to breaking point.

The Marvels gets hit with the same brush as Quantumania as an old criticism resurfaces yet again

Image via Marvel Studios

New Marvel movie, same old problems. It’s become a knee-jerk reaction from Marvel fans to complain about the state of the latest MCU project’s CGI whenever one drops, and it’s no different when it comes to The Marvels trailer. Criticisms have been pouring in on Twitter over the outer-space scenes that some view as not up to scratch, echoing similar complaints about the realization of the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Clearly, we need Brendan Fraser in the franchise stat so he can do his thing and save the day.

Brie Larson antis come up with their wildest conspiracy theory yet to explain the MCU literally doing what it always does

Image via Marvel Studios

The release of The Marvels trailer was always going to bring the Brie Larson haters back out of the woodwork — in fact, they were already starting before it dropped — but they’ve really out done themselves this time with the wildest conspiracy theory we’ve heard about the actress yet. The idea goes that Marvel didn’t think the Oscar-winning star, who led Captain Marvel to gross over $1 billion at the box office, was enough of a draw, hence the switch from Captain Marvel 2 to The Marvels. Never mind that creating crossovers and new superhero teams is literally MCU 101.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tear-jerking marketing has officially pushed the skeptics too far

via Marvel Studios

Away from The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is getting ever nearer, and the trailers want us to believe that this means one of the Guardians is about to die. Specifically, Rocket. But the movie’s marketing might have overplayed its hand as more skeptical fans are wondering if Marvel has been pushing the concept of Rocket’s demise so hard in the promotion that it’s trying to cover up another death and everybody’s favorite trash panda who sounds like Bradley Cooper will actually live to see another day come the threequel’s end. Well, we’re fine with that, although now we’re worried about the rest of the gang’s fate.

The Marvels might be ripping up WandaVision‘s contributions to MCU continuity, but the continuous stream of new Marvel news ain’t going anywhere.