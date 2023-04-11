‘The Marvels’ hit with a familiar MCU criticism only Brendan Fraser has the power to solve

Has a trailer for a new Marvel Cinematic Universe project even dropped if the footage doesn’t instantly come under intense scrutiny for its use of CGI? In the case of The Marvels, which dropped its first promo not too long ago, the answer is a resounding “no” yet again.

To be fair, we’ve seen a lot worse from the studio in the very first teaser, but we also can’t forget that early reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania claimed the visual effects weren’t that bad. And yet, here we are once again stuck in the endless loop of the MCU’s digital wizards being dragged over hot coals for all the hard work they put in.

aduh cgi nya the marvels…….. GIVE THE FVX TEAM A REST AND PAID THEM BETTER — 𓇼 (@jvnwon) April 11, 2023

The Marvels plot looks pretty interesting with the body switching stuff. But some of the CGI in the trailer was oof — Exaggerated Swagger of a 🅱️lack teen (@blackflipdude) April 11, 2023

if i see ONE person complaining about CGI on SPACE regarding the marvels, i swear IF I SEE ONE PERSON pic.twitter.com/KckQfcdsxt — andy 🍭 (@lucvalves) April 11, 2023

girlboss and corporate feminism critiques will have to wait until after the marvels is done at the box office, idk if it looks like the CGI was done with a phone app, i'll just accuse you of hating women and intersectional feminism — dragonmother. (@rhaellaenys) April 11, 2023

However, there is a savior out there that could solve everything, and his name is Brendan Fraser. Everyone knows VFX artists are among the most overworked and underpaid creatives in the industry, with many of them speaking out and lambasting the way Marvel works them to the bone while retaining anonymity for the sake of their careers.

With that in mind, do you know who once backed them all the way to the hilt, ensuring that a long-running battle over non-payment of wages and funds that was due made its way right into the crew’s pocket? That’s right, it was Brendan Fraser lending an assist to those involved in 2008’s fantasy blockbuster Journey to the Center of the Earth.

If Marvel’s VFX teams are ever going to get paid what they’re due, then they’ll need a Fraser-like figure of their own to stand firmly in their corner.