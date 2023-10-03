Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson covets a whole new status in ‘The Marvels’ as rumors on the MCU’s future may spoil ‘Loki’ season 2’s ending

We’ve made it, you guys, Loki season 2 is officially only days away, but some shocking rumored plot details about the MCU’s future might just — if you squint — have given the game away about this season’s ending. Elsewhere, with The Marvels just over a month from releasing, it’s already being hit by leaks. Leaks which, specifically, both upend our expectations for the Brie Larson sequel and even make us question which Disney-owned cinematic universe it’s supposed to be part of, anyway.

The Marvels leaks reveal an unexpected transformation as Brie Larson joins a whole other Disney pantheon

Image via Marvel Studios

Spoilers incoming, folks, so be careful before you read on… Leaked images from The Marvels appear to confirm what we all suspected about the relationship between Carol Danvers and Park Seo-joon’s Prince Yan. Basically, Brie Larson’s pretty much a Disney princess now. Well, if you think about it, she always kinda was. Superpowers, like Elsa, Rapunzel, and Moana? Check. Mentored by a manipulative villain (Rapunzel again)? Taken away from her home (wow, that Rapunzel had a lot of issues)? Check. Check. She even has a cute animal sidekick, except hers — Goose the Flerken — tends to eat more people than Flounder does. Those rumors of The Marvels featuring musical numbers suddenly make more sense…

Avengers: Secret Wars plot rumors supposedly spill how Loki season 2 ends weeks too soon

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Even if they turn out to be way off the mark, it’s fun to entertain rumors on Avengers: Secret Wars as so little about the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion is revealed as of yet. That goes double if they tease an unexpected crossover with incoming Disney Plus series, Loki season 2. According to the latest intel, the TVA will be the ones to assemble a team of multiversal heroes made up of legacy Marvel stars to battle Kang in the movie. If you think about it, that must mean that Loki ends with the good guys wrestling control of the organization from Kang and using it as a true force for good. The good news is we can either affirm or nix this rumor in just a few weeks’ time when Loki wraps up its run.

The real world and MCU canon collide as time unexpectedly catches up with the end of the Infinity Saga

Image via Marvel Studios

Forget Secret Wars for a minute and let’s zoom back in time to when Avengers: Endgame came out. Remember when the film skipped ahead five years, a time frame which seemed way off in the future? Well, I have some bad news for you… The future is now. The Battle of Earth, the assembled Avengers’ final skirmish against Thanos and his forces, officially takes place in October 2023 in the MCU timeline. So if strangers randomly appear in your living room thinking it’s 2018 or a sorcerer portals you away to a sludgy CGI landscape to stand next to a talking duck on the battlefield, now you know what’s happening.

A confounding query about Kang continuity may just give Marvel a solution to its continuing Jonathan Majors conundrum, but it doesn’t take a complicated formula to know more MCU news is coming any minute, so stay tuned.