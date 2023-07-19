As originally planned, we would’ve been seeing The Marvels later this July, but in the timeline that we’re stuck in we have to wait until November. Nevertheless, a glut of new information on the highly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel has just arrived to promise we’re in for something special when the long wait is finally over. For starters, Brie Larson has well and truly destroyed the veracity of some nasty rumors and some spoilery photos allow us to guess at what’s to come in Secret Invasion.

Brie Larson confirms The Marvels team-up was always the plan, so don’t listen to rumors trying to cook up trouble

Image via Marvel Studios

If you’ve paid attention to all the “scoops” surrounding The Marvels over the past couple of years, you might’ve heard of claims that the film was retrofitted into a team-up when the studio “lost faith” in Brie Larson, not to mention spurious talk of there being bad blood between Larson and co-stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. Well, just in case you were putting any stock in these claims, Larson herself has now proven them to be the online rumor mill equivalent of Skrulls, by making clear that she got along with her fellow actress like a house on fire and she planned out The Marvels‘ storyline with Kevin Feige from the beginning.

The Marvels images give away a little too much once you put them under the microscope

Image via Marvel Studios

You can never pull the wool over the Marvel fandom’s noses, and sure enough it didn’t take long before some shiny new promo images for The Marvels were found to feature a surprising spoiler — namely, that the Skrulls will feature in the film. That rather hints that their plight and search for a new home in Secret Invasion will spread out into this subsequent project. What’s more, a glimpse at Samuel L. Jackson’s returning unveiling a much slicker-looking Nick Fury (see below gallery) rather proves that the character is about to get his proverbial fecal matter together by the time the Disney Plus series concludes in a couple of weeks.

The one person on the planet not happy to see Harrison Ford enter the MCU has been identified

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Harrison Ford joining the MCU is one of those things that would blow a Marvel fan’s mind if you traveled back in time just a few years ago to tell them about it (maybe also warn them not to watch Quantumania while you’re at it). However, while everyone else is ecstatic about the Indiana Jones icon becoming Marvel’s next President of the United States in Captain America: Brave New World, there’s someone who’s not so peachy-keen on the idea. Unsurprisingly, it’s Marvel’s current POTUS Dermot Mulroney, who admitted Ford’s ascendancy to office is “bad news” for the longevity of President Ritson, who’s only just debuted in Secret Invasion.

From newly uncovered Avengers: Age of Ultron Easter eggs to She-Hulk still causing MCU headaches, the Marvel news machine never slows down so don’t go anywhere.