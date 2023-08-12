Don’t you just love it when even one of the undoubted highlights of the otherwise choppy Phase Four is tainted by unsavory revelations about how Marvel slave-drove its workforce to get it done on time? Yep, that’s the Multiverse Saga for you. While that Disney Plus darkness has been unearthed, Brie Larson is luxuriating in the gloom as The Marvels enjoys yet more promotion that’ll please the Carol Danvers die-hards out there but cause the haters to grind their teeth, just because Larson isn’t showing hers.

New look at Carol Danvers in The Marvels defies haters who still want her to smile more

Brie Larson’s timeless takedown of those haters complaining she wasn’t smiling in the Captain Marvel promotion material is a peak example of why the Oscar-winning actress is our fearless Captain Marvel, and Larson’s doing it again in the latest new-look images from The Marvels. With a glowering expression upon her face, it almost seems like Carol Danvers, and her off-screen alter ego, are challenging her tediously tireless critics to once again complain about her lack of a grin, not to mention confirming that Carol can add super-scowl to her ever-growing list of powers.

WandaVision VFX artist talks nightmare working conditions on Marvel’s first Disney Plus series

WandaVision remains one of the most acclaimed of Marvel’s Disney Plus series — not to mention the longest — but sadly the veil has been lifted on the grueling working conditions the MCU’s much-abused yet heroic VFX team had to endure in order to get the wildly ambitious show ready for Disney Plus consumption. As the studio’s overworked effects whizzes gear up to mobilize, it’s come out that Marvel ordered none of the team could have days off for a full three months until the last episode was finalized. WandaVision‘s behind-the-scenes troubles might not have been written all over the finished product like Secret Invasion, but this serves as a reminder that Marvel’s VFX folks have a tough time of it even when we don’t.

Sorry, Marvel, but Doctor Who did Secret Invasion better than Secret Invasion ever could

Speaking of Secret Invasion, at this stage it’s almost become a meme to point out all the media that managed to do Secret Invasion better than Secret Invasion, that season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. included. Perhaps the ultimate example has now been rediscovered, though, and it happens to hail from another long-lasting sci-fi universe that hit screens eight years before the Marvel series. Yes, it’s Doctor Who, with 2015’s “The Zygon Invasion” two-parter mirroring the plot of the Samuel L. Jackson show in so many ways that it goes from eerie to suspicious. And yet Who managed to end the story on a much more impactful note, with the Doctor’s passionate, eloquent anti-war speech. Nick Fury could never.

