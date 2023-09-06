Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’ is all set to own the box office this fall as a secret ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ sin is uncovered

With Marvel‘s Disney Plus slate officially clearing house and shifting everything into 2024, it’s all on The Marvels to end the MCU’s year on a high, and with any luck, it’ll manage it. Thanks to its main competitor slinking back into the sand until next March, there’s certainly no major competition standing in its way this fall, and new evidence proves it. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder is somehow finding new sins to commit even after all this time.

The Marvels leaving its fall 2023 competition in the dust bodes well for its chances at box-office domination

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

With Warner Bros. keeping Dune: Part Two on the shelf for a while longer, The Marvels has lost its biggest rival, and it seems it has nothing to fear from what’s left over. A new poll has determined that the Brie Larson-led sequel is this fall’s most highly anticipated movie release by quite some way, easily beating out the likes of that Hunger Games prequel with the really long title and Denzel Washington’s 52nd Equalizer film. That doesn’t necessarily correlate to box-office success, of course, but clearly, the people want to see it. So, now they just have to actually put their money where their mouths are.

Valkyrie’s lost love interest maybe being revealed only adds to Thor: Love and Thunder‘s long list of mistakes

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder‘s many mistakes are enough to leave you screaming with despair louder than those Gorr-forsaken goats, but just when you thought it couldn’t disappoint us further, it does. According to new alleged intel, fueled by some fresh concept art revealing a deleted scene, the identity of Valkyrie’s romantic interest in the movie — don’t forget, Tessa Thompson once promised us her character was going to get an LGBTQ+ love story — has apparently been unveiled. And it’s a familiar MCU player we would’ve loved to see get this happy ending. Taika Waititi, if you are coming back for Thor 5, that should be the top of your to-do list.

I Am Groot creator would love to make Vin Diesel’s dream Groot storyline, but it won’t happen in season two

Image via Disney Plus

Before Loki season two gets here in a month’s time, we first have I Am Groot premiering on Disney Plus this Sep. 6. And while it won’t be adapting a plotline Vin Diesel desperately wants to see, creator Kirsten Lepore has made clear that she would love to tackle it if Marvel Studios gave it the go-ahead. So, what is this storyline? Well, Big V would love to explore Groot’s origins on Planet X, as per his comic book backstory, somewhere in the MCU. Checking in on OG Baby Groot, not Baby Groot 2.0, on his homeworld sounds like a win-win to me but, hey, I’m not Kevin Feige (or am I…? *sinister organ music*).

Captain America: Brave New World has a chance at uniting this mini-Avengers team, but before that, make sure to assemble yourselves back here soon for more must-see Marvel updates.