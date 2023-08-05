Marvel is really testing our faith that the Fantastic Four reboot will be, well, fantastic as they are making us wait an age (of Ultron) to find out who they are officially casting as the comic universe’s First Family. That said, rumors continue to swirl and the latest batch are perhaps the absolute wildest we’ve heard yet, especially as they are helping to dig a deeper grave for a subsection of the MCU whose canon status is hanging on by a thread — those analogies don’t make any sense together, but you get it.

The latest Fantastic Four casting rumors are the craziest yet

Images via 20th Century Fox/Marvel Television

If you’ve been paying close attention to the Fantastic Four rumor mill over the past day or so, you’ll know that Vanessa Kirby is the supposed favorite for Sue Storm, Adam Driver’s not out for the count yet as our Reed Richards, and Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn could be our Human Torch. And Antonio Banderas as Galactus? OK, that’s not something we were expecting. Elsewhere, a potential casting for the Silver Surfer could be interesting, if only the actor in question wasn’t already a regular in a Defenders Saga series, which only further suggests Marvel doesn’t see the Netflix shows as part of MCU continuity.

The most pointless MCU movie almost led to a far superior sequel

via Marvel Studios

The Incredible Hulk stands apart as the most disconnected Marvel movie of them all, thanks to even its leading man vanishing from the franchise after its credits rolled. Of course, the Multiverse Saga eventually redeemed it somewhat, what with Abomination returning in She-Hulk and the Red Hulk a-coming (as played by Harrison Ford… I’ll never get tired of writing that) in Captain America: Brave New World. But TIH director Louis Letterier has now revealed his ambitious plans for a sequel that would’ve supplied us with a veritable horde of Hulks, which might just have redeemed the reputation of the oft-forgotten film if it had ever happened.

Scarlet Witch’s reported resurrection on Disney Plus could be swiping talent from Wednesday

Screenshots via Netflix/Marvel Studios

Wanda Maximoff might have met her end in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after breaking as bad as you can get, but there’s still endless calls from her devoted followers for Elizabeth Olsen to return in the MCU. Well, if you believe the Scarlet Witch scuttlebutt, Marvel is secretly shooting a Disney Plus special called Witches Road alongside Agatha: Coven of Chaos that might just bring Wanda back. The latest word on the one-off is that it’ll be helmed by one of the directors of Netflix’s Wednesday, which is a thematic crossover that we can very much get behind. Stay tuned for more on this super-secret project.

Secret Invasion might've offered practically nothing to the ongoing narrative of the MCU, but the Marvel news multiverse takes new twists and turns every day