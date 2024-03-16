Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill joins Taylor Swift as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ talk intensifies while Tom Hiddleston’s lost ‘Loki’ arc is revealed

No, Henry Cavill isn’t the latest famous face to date Taylor Swift (although, who knows, give them time), but the former Superman star and the “Anti-Hero” singer do now share something unexpected in common. And it’s all Deadpool & Wolverine‘s fault.

Speaking of Tay-Tay, one of her erstwhile beaus, Tom Hiddleston, has reigned supreme over the MCU for the longest time, but it turns out his Marvel journey could’ve been even richer if Neil Gaiman had gotten his way. Meanwhile, has Bob Iger’s creative clamp-down may have claimed its first victim?

Taylor Swift, Daniel Radcliffe… and now Henry Cavill? Deadpool & Wolverine earns its weirdest rumored cameo yet

Image via Apple

We’re heading ever closer to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s release this July, and the crazy cameo rumors keep on rolling in. You may have already heard about Taylor Swift’s purported part in the threequel, or else the chatter that Daniel Radcliffe could show up. Well, both of those mind-blowing multiversal crossovers could just be blown out of the water by this one. Now, don’t get too carried away just yet, but multiple Marvel scoopers are confidently claiming that Henry Cavill will appear in the Ryan Reynolds vehicle… as another version of Wolverine! Honestly, I hope that’s true just for the sake of Cavill’s box office average, given how Argylle fared in February. Even so, given how long he’s been linked to the likes of Sentry, Captain Britain, and even Doctor Doom, I’ll believe it when I see it.

Neil Gaiman reveals he nearly made a Thor prequel animated series all about Loki breaking bad

Image via Marvel Studios

Neil Gaiman’s influence is woven through the MCU in a very subtle way, from the Marvel 1602 episode in What If….? to Eternals (more on that in a moment) borrowing from his comics. But it turns out we could’ve have an actual bonafide Gaiman project in the MCU, if things had gone differently. The Sandman creator has revealed that, back in the mid-2000s, Gaiman worked with Marvel Studios to develop an animated series set prior to 2011’s Thor, and even “came up with a whole story shape that ran a few seasons showing young Loki going from hero-worshipping his big brother to Going to the Bad.” Tragically, Marvel told him he “wasn’t actually allowed to have any of the characters at any point be different in any way from how they were in the Thor movie,” at which point he said “thanks, but no thanks” and bailed. Honestly, we can’t blame him but, oh, what could’ve been.

The eternal question of what’s going on with Eternals 2 may finally have been answered

Image via Marvel Studios

Eternals 2 isn’t happening? Everyone, pretend to be shocked! Yes, we had all pretty much figured it out anyway, after two and a half years of radio silence, but it’s being reported that a sequel to Chloé Zhao’s dour, DC-coded epic Eternals has been quietly shelved at Marvel, following Bob Iger promising investors that the studio will only focus on assured moneymakers from now on. So, given that Eternals stands as the fifth lowest-grossing MCU film ever, it never really stood a chance. That means we might just have to kiss goodbye our chances of seeing the likes of Kit Harington’s Black Knight and Harry Styles’ Starfox again in the MCU, as even Kevin Feige has practically admitted he had no idea what to do with them in the first place.