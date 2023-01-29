Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to live up to its name by doing some pretty crazy things, but this wild theory might just be too bonkers to actually be made MCU canon, even though it would actually explain something we’ve been wondering about practically since the franchise began. Meanwhile, the fab foursome themselves might still be a mystery, but the latest word on the street may have revealed that Matt Shakman’s Marvel film could finally help heal some very old wounds with its choice of villain. Let’s dig in…

Wild Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania theory provides an unlikely answer to our oldest MCU question

Photo via Marvel Studios

Kathryn Newton will be making her MCU debut in the incoming Quantumania as the third actress to play Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, following Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Mans and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame. The switch from Fuhrmann to Newton is somewhat strange, but fans understand that the recast came out of behind-the-scenes necessity. Well, most fans anyway. This wild fan theory, as shared by one imaginative Redditor, pitches the idea that what if Cassie looks different now because Kang has fiddled with the timeline, replacing Scott’s kid with a variant? This concept is unlikely to be made canon anytime soon, but it’s fun to think about. By that logic, we can say “Kang did it” for every case of Marvel recasting going right back to the franchise’s beginnings.

Fantastic Four rumors point to the First Family’s reboot finally fixing one of the biggest Marvel movie offenses

If there’s one thing about the Fantastic Four film that fans definitely don’t want to see — apart from Ryan Gosling being in it, surprisingly — it’s Doctor Doom as the main villain. Victor has featured in every FF movie adaptation to date, so we’re due one where the Latverian ruler is put on the bench. Something folks do want to see, though, is a new, comics-accurate version of Galactus, after 2007’s Rise of the Silver Surfer royally screwed up the planet-munching maniac. Well, a new rumor circling around is claiming that 2025’s reboot could finally fix Fox’s mistake after 18 years by bringing Galactus back to the screen as the movie’s main villain. This may be too good to be true, but there is talk of Kang being usurped as the Multiverse Saga’s big bad, so you never know.

Tobey Maguire’s webslinger might find a way home even sooner than Avengers: Secret Wars

Photo via Marvel Studios

Tobey Maguire just got Spidey supporters swinging for the rooftops with excitement this week by announcing that he’s more than happy to return to the Marvel universe after his grand comeback as Peter 2 in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This led to much speculation that we’ll see him squeeze into the spandex again come the multiversal mayhem of Avengers: Secret Wars. However, further intel is pointing to fans not having to wait that long to see the OG cinematic wallcrawler back in action. Exactly where that could occur isn’t clear — it might not necessarily refer to the MCU, for instance, and could mean Sony’s Spider-Verse animated flicks — but this can only be good news for the many Maguire loyalists out there.

