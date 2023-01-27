‘Fantastic Four’ fans repulsed by Ryan Gosling rumors, beg for an official announcement

At this point, it’s easier to list all the Hollywood A-listers who haven’t been linked to Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot than the ones that have. In the face of the studio’s steadfast refusal to open up about the movie’s casting process, it seems like every male actor working in the industry today has been linked to the role of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, following on from John Krasinski’s cameo as the stretchy superhero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We’ve already seen the likes of Penn Badgley, Diego Luna, and most recently Adam Driver connected to the character. Now, the latest to be churned out of the rumor mill is none other than Ryan Gosling. The newest intel points to The Gray Man star being in the mix for a key role in the FF film, which comes from WandaVision director Matt Shakman.

While you might imagine fans would love to see a big-name like Gosling turn up in the MCU, it seems most are in agreement they don’t think this is the right project for him. To put it mildly. For starters, Gosling loyalists don’t want him anywhere near the MCU.

GET AWAY FROM HIM NOOO https://t.co/uTEyBYq6rK — Slippin Nightwing Stan (@slippinNS) January 27, 2023

Alternatively, others aren’t convinced Gosling would be a good fit for Reed.

Better than Adam Driver ig?

We really live in a world where the bar is in hell for the F4 casting 💀 https://t.co/Q5UipsmyI3 — Jarod 🧜‍♂️ || MP2 ERA (@JAR0DC0RE) January 27, 2023

Others think he’d be a better Human Torch, but the counter-argument for that is that the 42-year-old isn’t young enough to be our new Johnny Storm.

bro is too old to play human torch 💀 stop this madness https://t.co/frvFrRqtq2 — unsaid milly (@beastsofbabylon) January 27, 2023

Maybe Marvel should just hire a cast of unknowns.

I want a young and new cast https://t.co/ryvlePfcXD — AKA (not active but im here) (@AKAuniverse23) January 27, 2023

But if he has to be in Fantastic Four, maybe he should play the rumored villain Mole Man.

You can just see it, right?

All in all, though, maybe it’s best to hold Gosling back for when Marvel is ready to bring on board Ghost Rider.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to enter theaters on Valentine’s Day 2025.