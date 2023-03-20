Latest Marvel News: James Gunn doesn’t mind if you ruin ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for everyone as Daredevil prepares to get his freak on yet again

Spoiler culture is one of the worst thing to have emerged from the internet age, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in particular hardly ever managing to release a film or television project that manages to arrive completely unsullied.

On the plus side, James Gunn doesn’t seem too bothered by the major plot points being ruined well ahead of time no matter which country you catch Star-Lord and the gang’s third and final adventure in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock has already been eying another notch on his bedpost as shooting on Daredevil: Born Again continues.

Please don’t spoil Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even if James Gunn doesn’t mind

via Marvel Studios

Some social media dwellers wear it as a badge of honor to reveal spoilers well ahead of time, and while everyone knew months ahead of release that Tom Holland wasn’t the only Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, James Gunn is less precious about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The writer and director said knowing what happens ahead of time won’t affect your enjoyment of the end product, which is just as well when you can guarantee that the online sphere is going to be swamped with major reveals well ahead of time.

Charlie Cox continues his conquest to rack up the MCU’s most conquests

Image via Disney Plus / Marvel Studios

Having already gotten intimate with several different paramours across his three-season Netflix run, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil returned to the MCU hornier than ever by bedding Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk during his brief sojourn to Disney Plus, complete with the walk of shame for good measure.

As furious as fans are that Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page won’t be returning, we at least know that Matt Murdock’s bed won’t be remaining cold for very long after a new batch of Born Again set photos revealed Magarita Levieva on the streets of New York City. We don’t know her role as of yet, but the Man Without Fear’s history only tends to lead one place.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands Chinese release date, thus making James Gunn a sympathizer

via Marvel Studios

Just when you thought the calls to blast James Gunn for anything and everything he does couldn’t get any more outlandish or bizarre, the filmmaker celebrating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 landing a release date in China saw him branded as a sympathizer of the country’s regime.

We’re two months away from his MCU swansong and almost three and a half away from Superman: Legacy, so we’re nothing if not curious to see how the trolling ante continues to be upped from here.

That’s it for another wacky week of Marvel news, but be sure to check back tomorrow as we dive back into the madness once again.