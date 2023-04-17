Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s Star-Lord shirt births a conspiracy as the ‘The Flash’ gets bashed for CGI that would shame ‘Love and Thunder’

To offer an inkling as to just how far people will attempt to peddle an agenda against James Gunn, a behind the scenes image that featured nothing more than a t-shirt has suddenly found itself as the starting point for what might just be the most ludicrous conspiracy theory you’ll ever hear.

Meanwhile, The Flash gets dragged over the exact same hot coals as the Multiverse Saga after the Scarlet Speedster’s latest trailer boasted some iffy visuals that put the Marvel Cinematic Universe to shame, while one of the worst horror movies of last year earns comparisons to the biggest franchise in history. Just another day at the office, then.

James Gunn wears a t-shirt, the telltale sign of a conspiratorial mastermind

Image via Marvel Studios

In sharing a BTS snap from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that featured him wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a nifty design of Star-Lord, James Gunn probably didn’t imagine that he’d be accused of either clairvoyance or copycatting, depending on when he logs on to social media.

Even though his tweet came two hours before Zack Snyder revealed new merch for the upcoming Full Circle event, Gunn was accused of mimicking his former collaborator’s online activity in a desperate attempt to gain the same level of adulation. Needless to say, the filmmaker was left about as incredulous as everyone else.

The Flash suffers from a problem Multiverse Saga militants are all too familiar with

via Warner Bros.

It might be a bit of a cheat to use screengrabs from a trailer that hasn’t been released to denigrate the quality of the end product, but there are plenty of reasons to be concerned after The Flash‘s upcoming promo revealed some seriously questionable CGI across virtually all of its major characters.

Of course, it might look much better in motion, but at this point audiences will be a great deal more surprised if a comic book adaptation comes and goes with visual effects that are flawless from start to finish.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre finally earns comparison to something successful

Image via Netflix

Last year’s legacy sequel Texas Chainsaw Massacre was deservedly pummeled by critics after scraping the bottom of the barrel to cobble together a transparent attempt to cash in on a craze that worked so well for Halloween, but we’d be lying if we said we could have foreseen it being compared to the MCU.

And yet, the level of humor found throughout has accomplished just that, even if Marvel Studios’ worst-ever effort is vastly superior to the heinous Netflix original, and we’d even die on the hill of including Inhumans among that number.

Once again, the weekly churn of Marvel news is over, but be sure to return tomorrow when it all begins again.