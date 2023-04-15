By now, it’s undoubtedly common knowledge that 2022 has gone down in horror movie history as one of the most prolific and profitable years for the genre. While spooktacular gems like The Black Phone and Barbarian captured audiences and kept horror fanatics on the edge of their seats, the case was extremely different for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre — which unfortunately missed the mark by a large scale and failed to attract the same amount of buzz.

And while there was already heavy scrutiny pointed in the film’s direction upon its release, a fresh spin underneath the microscope has further uncovered a monumental issue with the David Blue Garcia vehicle. More specifically, one passionate die-hard over on the r/horror subreddit strongly criticized the movie’s overabundance of meta humor and cheesy one-liners. In that same argument, the OP insisted that this level of cheesy humor featured in modern-day horror movies is the same kind which is included in Marvel.

Of course, when you consider the fact that the blood-stained horror only holds a lackluster score of 34% on Rotten Tomatoes, then being criticized for a few corny jokes feels like the least of its problems. After all, being compared to Marvel is not a bad thing in the slightest — especially seeing as Marvel is a cash-grabbing commodity that scores millions (and sometimes billions) of dollars at the box-office with each individual release.

That said, Garcia has nevertheless expressed a strong desire in crafting a follow-up film that continues the chilling narrative. If that’s the case, then it’s probably a smart idea to chip away at the unnecessary satire and leave that to the experts behind the Scream franchise.