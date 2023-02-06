One of the worst horror movies of 2022 that obliterated an entire franchise slashes towards reappraisal

Without a doubt, 2022 went down as one of the most successful years for the realm of cinematic horror — with genre hits like The Black Phone, Scream (2022), and Jordan Peele’s Nope leaving fans both thoroughly impressed and heavily engaged in each individual narrative. Despite the plethora of spine-tingling contenders that were released during the monumental year, it’s equally worth noting that 2022 produced its fair share of cinematic duds. One of these lackluster features would be Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) — a muddled legacy sequel that failed to do much except force horror fans to look elsewhere.

And yet, director David Blue Garcia’s slasher venture still finds itself garnering plenty of praise over on the r/horror subreddit. In particular, user u/hahaharry_n kickstarted the discussion by pointing out the fact that they absolutely loved the blood-stained flick — despite an array of obvious flaws, lazy storytelling, and incoherent characters. Nevertheless, even the worst horror movies find their own specific niche of followers.

Without skipping a beat, a handful of horror fanatics ushered into the comment section — with many siding with OP on their original stance and coughing up their own personal adoration for the film.

Flash forward nearly a year later, and horror stans have maintained the common belief that the film is massively underrated and considered as a bonafide cult classic. It’s a positive sign for Garcia, of course, with the filmmaker revealing that he hopes to continue on the narrative with a sequel and once again bring Leatherface back to the big screen (or in this case, Netflix).