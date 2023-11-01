Latest Marvel News: ‘Loki’ skipping ahead to set up 2 multiversal MCU movies forces ‘The Marvels’ to spill its biggest secrets to stay relevant

To do my best Rod Serling impression for a moment… Imagine, if you will, the various heroes of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga as high school kids in the cafeteria. By the sounds of it, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has found himself a seat at the popular table with both the Avengers (the jocks, obviously) and Deadpool (the cool weird kid). On the other hand, Brie Larson and The Marvels trio appear to be isolated on their own table, next to that quiet kid that nobody remembers (Thunderbolts). But, maybe, just maybe, Carol, Monica, and Monica have got some new powerful pals on the way…

Multiverse Saga rumors tease Loki is teaming up with Deadpool 3 to set up Avengers: Secret Wars

Screengrab via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Loki season 2’s mid-season trailer promises we “won’t believe what’s coming” next, but thanks to some leaked intel we might be able to make a shrewd guess. According to the latest goss, the TVA will return in Deadpool 3 before playing a key role in Avengers: Secret Wars. While this is exciting to hear, it’s not exactly doing much to boost hype for the incoming The Marvels, which has already been suffering from a dangerous level of apathy from audiences ahead of its release. Sure, not every new Marvel thing has to set up the next thing, but Loki season 2 teeing up The Marvels instead of DP3, would’ve been nice. As it is, it looks like The Marvels has been forced to play its final hand.

The Marvels fights back by teasing its own interdimensional crossover that could crack open the MCU (or not)

Image via Marvel Studios

With just 10 days to go until Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers blasts back onto our screens, Marvel has apparently decided it needs to pull the rip chord amid weaker-than-expected box office projections (when a dirt-cheap horror flick like Five Nights at Freddy‘s is in danger of outperforming a Marvel film, something’s up). The latest promo seems to confirm that the movie will feature some surprise multiversal flavoring and collide with another reality. Even if my personal theory, that it’s simply the Noor Dimension from Ms. Marvel, plays out, this is nonetheless a clever tactic from the studio to ramp up excitement. We’ll see if it makes a difference come Nov. 10.

Brace yourselves, but the latest Blade update is actually good news for a change

Photo via Marvel Studios

We needed some kind of encouraging update about the horror side of the MCU this Halloween and, maybe because the universe owes us one after screwing over Marvel’s 2024 slate, that’s exactly what we’ve got. Although we’ve got used to the eternally tormented Blade facing bad news after bad news, a recent rumor that it was in “serious jeopardy” of being canned has been quashed before it could catch fire. While it’s still unlikely to make its scheduled September 2024 release, at least Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker will stake his way onto the scene eventually. Well, unless this was a Halloween trick not a treat…

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy secretly existing in its own rival MCU is just one small example of the multiversal mayhem that swirls around the Marvel news cycle daily, so don’t go anywhere.