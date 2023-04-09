Latest Marvel News: ‘Quantumania’ ditches Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s murkiest project gets even muddier

As the world awaits more news on Jonathan Majors after charges were filed against the actor following an alleged assault, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already sought to get ahead of the game as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gears up for its digital release.

Meanwhile, the status of the MCU’s murkiest project got even murkier just when you thought it wasn’t possible, while a stellar example underlines why we’re glad internet suggestions aren’t plucked from the darkest corners of the web and made canon.

Quantumania‘s latest hype train is missing a very notable passenger

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is on its way to digital and VOD, with a brand new promo recently arriving to remind you of that fact. However, there’s one notable absentee that’s presumably missing for very obvious reason.

The titular duo feature in the motion poster, but despite factoring into virtually every shred of marketing material during the film’s lackluster theatrical run, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is nowhere to be found, and it doesn’t take a genius to hazard an educated guess as to why.

X-Men ’97 executive producer steps in to make things even less clear than they were before

Image via 20th Television

The current status of animated sequel series X-Men ’97 has generated plenty of debate and discourse among the MCU fandom, largely because nobody really has a clue what’s going on.

Thank heavens for executive producer Beau DeMayo, then, who helpfully stepped up to… reveal that he could neither confirm or deny anything. So far, all we’ve got to go on is that it exists and is coming to Disney Plus eventually, but it goes without saying we could use a little more information than that.

A bold claim is staked for the worst retcon in MCU history

Screengrab via YouTube

Fans were salty enough at the changes made to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff across the formative stages of her MCU tenure, but they were a necessary evil when 20th Century Fox held onto the rights for her canonical father Magneto.

Disney’s acquisition of its former rival has changed the game, so naturally it was suggested that Erik Lensherr be introduced alongside his onscreen daughter Jean Grey. Wait, what? Yep, it’s a suggestion that was made in earnest, and we shouldn’t have to spell out how it went down among those who hold the mythology close to their hearts.

