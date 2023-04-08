Jonathan Majors conspicuous by his absence in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ promo

Things have gone quiet on the Jonathan Majors front over the last week, with very little news regarding the charges filed against the actor being revealed since his representatives released screenshots they claimed proved his innocence beyond a shadow of a doubt.

As of yet, Marvel has yet to officially comment on the matter, but it can’t help but be noticed that the actor’s Kang the Conqueror is nowhere to be found in a new promo hyping the impending VOD and digital release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, especially when he’s the film’s primary antagonist and one of its few aspects to emerge unscathed from the scathing criticism pointed at the franchise’s latest underwhelming chapter.

Of course, it’s only a motion poster designed to hammer home the date Quantumania is available and little else, but it’s nonetheless worth mentioning that every single trailer, TV spot, and poster for the cinematic universe’s 31st installment featured Majors in some way, shape, or form, although it’s not exactly a surprise that he’s been omitted from this one.

Let's go! Buy Marvel Studios' #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania, ONLY on Digital April 18 with over 2 hours of bonus extras.



Coming to Blu-ray May 16, pre-order it now: https://t.co/5eJOkJHe6V pic.twitter.com/nJseqnftRC — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 7, 2023

Until the matter is resolved in one way or another, it would be sensible to expect the fast-rising star to continue being left out of the second wave of Quantumania hype, especially if the ruling doesn’t go in his favor. That would put Marvel in a particularly sticky wicket seeing as he’s the end-of-level boss for the entire Multiverse Saga, but as of yet there are no concrete indications as to how the dust will end up settling.