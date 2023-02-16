After the overall lackluster of Phase Four, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was supposed to prove that Phase Five is set to be a significant return to form for the Marvel universe, but in actual fact, the reviews have been so bad that it’s ranking as one of the least-acclaimed MCU movies there’s ever been.

It’s enough to convince even the most devoted fans that superhero fatigue is truly setting in. But at least a juicy update on the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4 promises the franchise is getting a much-needed shot in the arm soon…

Quantumania collapsing under awful reviews means three of the worst-received MCU projects all come from the past year

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s official, Quantumania is headed for a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it only the second lowest-scored MCU film on the site after Eternals. Once you add in the disappointing Thor: Love and Thunder, that means three of the least popular entries in the saga have come out over the past couple of years.

Stunned Marvel stans are scratching their heads trying to work out what’s gone wrong, with many wondering if the studio is cranking out too much content at this stage. Maybe Kevin Feige is right to slow down Marvel’s Disney Plus release schedule.

The real reason Quantumania is flopping could be because of the rudderless writing team

Image via Marvel Studios

One constant criticism of the movie you’ll find in pretty much every Quantumania review is that the script isn’t as strong as it should be. All in all, then, it seems that what this Paul Rudd vehicle is really missing is… more Paul Rudd. You see, Rudd actually made Marvel history by being the only MCU star to land a writer’s credit, as he contributed to the screenplays for both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

However, this isn’t the case in Quantumania, with Jeff Loveness as the only scribe listed. Maybe Loveness might want to pair up with Rudd for his next Marvel assignment: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Spider-Man 4 speculative release date would make 2025 the greatest year for superhero movies ever

Credit: Sony Pictures

The MCU might not be in the best shape now, but fans are still optimistic about the franchise’s future. Specifically, two years into the future. Kevin Feige’s revelation that the script for Spider-Man 4 is now underway has led to speculation that filming could begin on the project sometime next year ahead of a possible release in 2025.

If that is the case, that would bolster an already incredible line-up of Marvel and DC films coming that year, including Superman: Legacy, The Batman – Part II, and Avengers 5. So bear with it, folks, and wait for Spidey to swing back to save the day.

Jonathan Majors might have almost walked about of his first big meeting with Marvel, but you can rest assured that these daily Marvel roundups aren’t going anywhere.