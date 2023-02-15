‘Spider-Man 4’ news has fans convinced 2025 will be the best year ever for Marvel and DC movies

While the rest of Marvel’s Phase Four was hugely divisive, Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to do the impossible and unite the entire MCU fandom in agreement that it was a high-quality experience. It’s surprising, then, that Marvel and Sony haven’t fast-tracked another outing for Tom Holland’s wallcrawler, with the two studios maintaining almost radio silence about Spider-Man 4. Until now, that is, as Kevin Feige has now offered an exciting update on the mysterious movie.

Ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arriving this weekend, EW quizzed the Marvel president about all things upcoming in the MCU. In addition to coaxing some teases about the X-Men, his thoughts on She-Hulk, and what’s going to happen to the Disney Plus shows out of the exec, the interview also saw Feige reveal that the script for Spider-Man 4 is underway. “All I will say is that we have the story,” he stated. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

The folks over on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit have naturally gotten themselves hyped over this brief update, extrapolating from Feige’s admission that we could be looking at a production window of either very late this year or in 2024.

In all likelihood, then, Spidey 4 could be coming out sometime in 2025, making it the latest addition to an already banner year for superhero movies.

Spider-Man 4 AND the long-awaited first MCU Fantastic Four flick AND the first Avengers movie in what will be six years? Not to mention, on the DC side, the beginning of James Gunn’s DCU AND the long-awaited The Batman sequel? We’ll have never had it so good.

A summer release for Spider-Man 4 would be particularly special as it would mean Spidey and Supes could finally go head to head at the box office.

Obviously, this is just educated guesswork right now, but the signs are certainly pointing to 2025 delivering an endless array of treats for Marvel/DC diehards.