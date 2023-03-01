Latest Marvel News: ‘Quantumania’ inspiring full-on delusions in its cast and crew as Kang’s best scene was left on the cutting room floor

The first Ant-Man movie established that spending protracted periods of time in the Quantum Realm can upend your brain chemistry, and we can only assume that’s what’s happened to the cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as a couple of them are making some rather bold claims about the threequel that’s receiving a widespread thumping. In the same vein, Marvel can only plead insanity for cutting what would’ve been an epic fight scene involving Kang the Conqueror…

Ant-Man 3 alumni might actually be suffering from Quantumania after blasting critics and claiming some hard-to-believe truths

Image via Marvel Studios

Is Quantumania an actually diagnosable condition? We’re inclined to say so, and it looks like one of the symptoms is becoming delusionally convinced that Ant-Man 3 is actually a good movie. For starters, writer Jeff Loveness has admitted that he was initially upset by all the bad reviews for his Marvel debut, but ultimately decided that, to quote The Simpsons, no, it’s the children who are wrong. Meanwhile, M.O.D.O.K. himself Corey Stoll was so convinced the film’s iconic butt hole shot was so integral to the narrative that he kicked up a fuss when it was temporarily removed. Somebody call Dr. Pym, these two need immediate treatment.

It turns out an epic Kang action scene was removed from Quantumania, because Marvel hates us at this point

via Marvel Studios

In a revelation that will only anger frustrated MCU fans more, while M.O.D.O.K.’s Minions moment managed to keep itself in the movie, a kickass Kang fight scene didn’t. An epic behind-the-scenes stunt video has revealed a super-cool action sequence between the Conqueror and Ant-Man and the Wasp that would’ve seen the villain take down the heroes with a sword. Everyone knows giving a bad guy a sword makes them 25 percent more awesome so this is yet another head-scratching decision Marvel made on this film. Let’s hope Jonathan Majors is handed a blade come Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

A plagued Phase Five movie may be finally rising from its coffin after encouraging production update

Image via Marvel Studios

Speaking of blades, a Marvel reboot that’s been buried in development hell for years now looks set to finally rise out of its grave. Yes, Mahershala Ali’s long-awaited debut as the Daywalker appears to be getting somewhere at long last following the news that Blade is set to start going before cameras this May 1. The film has suffered from so many setbacks that we’ll believe it when we see it, but the signs are certainly looking good that the MCU is about to dive deep into its horror side after dipping its toes into the pool with Werewolf by Night.

The Marvels might be headed for a murky future thanks to Ant-Man 3‘s antics, but you don’t need to worry as the latest from the Marvel machine is on its way soon.