Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman battle over the man upstairs as Robert Downey Jr. laughs in the face of comeback speculation

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Ryan Reynolds will always find a way to troll Hugh Jackman. Those three facts of life can always be relied upon to confirm we’re not living in a simulation, and things are only going to get more heated now that the frenemies are gearing up to shoot the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Deadpool 3.

On the less serious side of the spectrum, Morbius threatened to worm its way back into hearts and minds on a major milestone, while Robert Downey Jr. took a subtle shot at the voluminous speculation that’s always lurking just under the surface in regards to a potential return for the legendary Iron Man star.

Ryan Reynolds hates Hugh Jackman, but does god hate Wolverine?

via YouTube/Ryan Reynolds

Any time an opportunity presents itself for either Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman to fire a shot across the bows, you can guarantee that either one of them is going to take it. Sure enough, the former went full-blown biblical when he fully supported the idea that god hates Wolverine.

Thanks to a cosplayer seeking clarification, the longtime Wade Wilson lent his backing to Logan being massively unpopular with the man upstairs, forcing Jackman to step in and voice his dismay at the entire situation. Let’s not forget that Deadpool 3 doesn’t release for another 19 months, so there’s plenty more trolling to come.

One year on and Morbius still sucks, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise

via Sony

April Fool’s Day sees the internet devolve into an even sketchier place than usual given the penchant for far-fetched rumors and outright fabrications to run rampant to an even greater degree, but the wildest lie of them all tried to claim on the one-year anniversary of Morbius that it wasn’t as bad as made out.

A twice-cooked box office bomb and a Razzie-winning dud, Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire deserved every ounce of criticism that came its way because it was awful, even if the rose-tinted glasses are perched perilously on the nose of a hardy band of Morbheads who can’t accept otherwise.

Robert Downey Jr. strokes his ego and pours cold water all over the MCU

via Marvel Studios

Every now and then, rumors will gather pace that Robert Downey Jr. is being lined up to make a surprise comeback as Iron Man in one MCU project or another, despite everyone involved with the franchise claiming that he’s well and truly done.

Taking the scuttlebutt in his stride while also indulging an April Fool of his own, the actor took what could easily be construed as a dig at the Multiverse Saga by revealing that he would be writing, directing, producing and starring in Robert Downey Jr.: The Robert Downey Jr. Story. He’s not, of course, but it’s definitely something you could imagine him doing.

That’s it for another week of Marvel madness, but be sure to check back tomorrow when the cycle begins anew, as it always does.