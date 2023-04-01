The biggest lie sweeping the internet on April Fool’s Day is that ‘Morbius’ deserved better

Even though it’s a suspicious place at the best of times, the internet raises its guard even more on April 1, when timelines everywhere are destined to be spammed with all sorts of completely fabricated rumor and speculation. That being said, perhaps the biggest lie of all being perpetuated today is that Morbius deserved better.

If you can believe it, it’s been exactly 365 days since Morbin’ Time was first unleashed upon an unsuspecting world, giving rise to “A New Marvel Legend” who ended up headlining a box office bomb so colossal it tanked twice in theaters after Sony hilariously failed to read the room, before culminating in a Razzie win for Worst Actor on behalf of leading man Jared Leto.

And yet, time tends to heal all wounds, and in the exact opposite scenario that inevitably unfolds when popular movies reach a certain milestone and then instantly get turned on, Morbius is being placed under the spotlight of reappraisal as it hits its one-year anniversary.

The most underrated comic movie of all time — Pecho Frío (Morbi) (@MMorbiusTP) April 1, 2023

i can’t be the only one that enjoyed morbius? wasn’t a masterpiece or anything but it was short and fun. and no this is not an april fools joke, although I’ve seen a bunch of morbius memes already on my TL. — izzy motley (@izzyymotleyy) April 1, 2023

Happy one year anniversary to MORBIUS! True cinema pic.twitter.com/suF6ePXKZY — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 1, 2023

Happy 1 year anniversary to the birth of a new Marvel Legend, Morbius. pic.twitter.com/dNFzSLPiB1 — Nitro-Spidey: Honor Among Thieves (@NitroSpidey) April 1, 2023

Happy Morbius anniversary everyone — Sarah⚫〰️⚫🫀💥⭐'s Shitposts ➡️ SWCL 🐀 (@MunificentFan) April 1, 2023

While there’s a degree of irony to the sentiment – as there always tends to be whenever Morbius is involved – attempting to offer that it didn’t deserve to be widely-panned and then lose a fortune in theaters feels tenuous to say the least. It’s a terrible film – one of the worst Marvel Comics adaptations ever, in fact, by any conceivable metric – but that doesn’t mean it has to be repainted as some sort of unsung masterpiece.

We’re more than likely never getting a sequel, and Leto’s days could be numbered unless that Sinister Six spinoff happens, but at least we’ll always have the memes.