Latest Marvel News: Taika Waititi’s redemption will take a little longer as Charlie Cox braces fans for a watered-down Daredevil

After officially turning their backs on Taika Waititi in the aftermath of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel fans are going to have to wait a lot longer to discover whether the filmmaker will live up to his promise and redeem himself in the eyes of the audience when his next feature arrives, but the hate train will keep on rolling until then.

Elsewhere, Charlie Cox has been opening up on Daredevil: Born Again ahead of production kicking off next month, but his comments are going to leave a lot of Netflix-era fans of the nocturnal vigilante less than pleased. That’s only the tip of yet another hefty MCU iceberg, because the biggest franchise on the planet never has time to stand still.

Taika Waititi’s redemption suffers a five-month setback

via Marvel Studios

Somewhere along the line, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi became Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, with the negativity being focused on his second MCU blockbuster dwarfing the enduring popularity of his first contribution to the long-running superhero saga.

Having already promised that sports comedy Next Goal Wins will be the complete opposite of his bombastic intergalactic adventures, the naysayers were keen to see him return to his Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do in the Shadows, and Jojo Rabbit realm of offbeat independent cinema. That won’t be happening for five months later than expected, though, with his next feature being kicked down the calendar to September 2023 – almost four years after shooting started.

Charlie Cox confirms every Netflix-era Daredevil fan’s worst fear

Image via Disney Plus

Look, there was no chance Disney Plus was going to create an R-rated series set in the MCU, but that didn’t stop OG Daredevil supporters from crossing their fingers regardless. Unfortunately, Charlie Cox has admitted that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen won’t be quite so rough around the edges when he returns to the small screen.

He did say it would be darker than your average candy-colored spandex-clad romp, but anyone hoping for the bone-crunching brutality that defined his original three season run may be left sorely disappointed.

Daniel Craig dismisses Doctor Strange 2 rumors as Balder-dash

Image via Sony Pictures

In the run-up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was heavily rumored that Daniel Craig was in line to make a surprise appearance as a member of the Illuminati, with the majority of speculation pointing towards longtime cult favorite Balder the Brave.

That didn’t happen, and as the Knives Out star finally revealed, it was never on the cards to begin with. That doesn’t mean he won’t swing by the MCU eventually, but his debut wasn’t pulled away from the last second due to conflicts and complications as had been previously suggested.

Darren Aronofsky wants another piece of Chris Hemsworth, just not in the MCU

via Marvel Studios

Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky has flirted with the comic book sphere before, having famously spent years trying to get a grounded and gritty adaptation of Batman: Year One off the ground.

After teaming up with MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth for gripping docuseries Limitless, the filmmaker is keen to work with the big Aussie again, but we get the sneaking suspicion the singular vision Aronofsky brings to his work isn’t exactly going to result in a phonecall from Kevin Feige.

The festive season might be in full swing, but the MCU never stops turning, so be sure to check back for our next roundup of major Marvel news.