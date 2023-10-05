Latest Marvel News: The $295 ‘genuine horror’ Marvel movie we never saw is teased as ‘Loki’ season 2 promotion takes a turn for the creepy

It is spooky season, so it’s only fitting that we’re finally getting some details on the bonafide 100% horror MCU movie that tragically never came to fruition, even if it is cruel to remind us of that just when we’re in the mood to give this imaginary entry in the Multiverse Saga a watch. Moreover, with Loki season 2 just over the horizon, even the incoming Disney Plus series is getting into the spirit of things, although we’re not sure what Marvel‘s corporate sponsor has to say about this latest promo…

The latest Loki season 2 promo makes the McDonalds partnership into something macabre

Whether it was the intention all long or not, writing McDonalds into Loki season 2 has turned out to be incredibly lucrative for Marvel as it has led to an unprecedented promotional partnership with the fast food giant that has only upped the interest in the new episodes. So it’s a curious choice to repay that favor with this new promo for the show, which takes the form of one of those creepy Miss Minutes TVA intro videos and ends with Tara Strong’s sinister Southern alarm clock doing her best to turn the McDonalds jingle into a chilling horror movie tune. Is this the company getting into the spooky spirit or is Marvel about to get a heated phone call from the Golden Arches’ HR?

Doctor Strange 2 could’ve been a “genuine horror film” if Scott Derrickson hadn’t feared he was making a “monstrosity”

We live in a weird world where a Doctor Strange movie helmed by horror maestro Sam Raimi, while it had its moments, wasn’t really the full-on pants-wettingly scary film we were hoping for. Sadly, it sounds like this is exactly what Scott Derrickson was going to deliver when he was still in the director’s chair, with the Sinister veteran teasing that he would’ve made a “genuine horror film,” but creative differences with Marvel left him fearing he’d “end up with a monstrosity,” so he elected to quit the project. He notes that he’s still friendly with Kevin Feige, though, so perhaps Derrickson’s nightmares could become a reality in Doctor Strange 3?

Loki does its best Secret Invasion impression again by becoming embroiled in an all-new AI controversy

Not long after it became the current lowest-rated Marvel show on Rotten Tomatoes apart from the recent Disney Plus disaster, Loki season 2 is continuing its darndest to turn into Secret Invasion 2.0. Just like SI got into trouble for its AI-made opening sequence, Loki is receiving backlash after accusations emerged that its poster was created via AI. Honestly, the issue is a little bit of a sticky one, as it’s unclear whether AI was involved, and if so whether that’s because of Marvel or Shutterstock, so we’ll just have to watch out for whether this becomes a running theme with all MCU shows. And for some, that might be the scariest development of all.