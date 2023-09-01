Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ continues shooting itself in the foot as an Infinity Saga icon gets real about needless MCU returns

What is going on with The Marvels? That’s what every MCU lover is wondering after a bevy of bizarre developments to do with Brie Larson’s incoming Captain Marvel sequel that make it seem like Marvel Studios might be scoring an own goal on this one. Sure, it’s new trailer is exciting, but it also reminds us how inaccessible it is to casual fans, not to mention the latest rumors point to some antithetical editing decisions having been made. But, hey, at least we’ve got Flerkittens to look forward to.

The Marvels might be losing its unique selling point and it needs a whole trailer to explain what it’s sequelizing

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

What a rollercoaster ride the lead-up to The Marvels is turning out to be. First, we find out that it might be the shortest MCU movie to date, by quite some margin, and now rumors indicate that may be because its unique selling point, the thing that would’ve made it stand out in a sea of Marvel productions — something that would’ve left fans divided, but still — has been cut down. What’s more, the film’s new trailer is abundantly aware that it’s a follow-up to *counts on fingers* five prior MCU projects. All in all, we’re not really sure what on Earth, or Skrullos or whatever the Kree’s homeplanet is called (it’s Hala, I know), is happening with The Marvels right now. Let’s just hope the rollercoaster ride ends on an up, not a down.

Gwyneth Paltrow is done with you asking her to return as Pepper Potts, points out the MCU’s big, gaping flaw in the process

Image via Marvel Studios

Has any Marvel star been so detached from the Marvel universe as Gwyneth Paltrow? The Iron Man actress has courted headlines multiple times over the years because she’s forgotten she’s in this movie or that one, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that she seemingly has zero interest in returning to the franchise. “Why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man?” was how Paltrow put it when asked. While that might not be the most feminist of statements in isolation, it does accidentally get to the heart of the MCU’s current problem with needless cameos and returns for the sake of it, but that’s a can of worms to open at another time.

Daniel Radcliffe is only setting himself up for endless Wolverine questions as he transforms into a mini-Hugh Jackman

Screengrab via YouTube

In perhaps the reverse of Gwyneth Paltrow’s situation, Daniel Radcliffe has long been inundated with questions on whether he could join the MCU, specifically as Wolverine. Well, the Harry Potter favorite has only gone and reawakened that slumbering fan-casting by getting more shredded than we’ve ever seen him. If you didn’t see the vision before, trust me, you will now. Sure, we already have Hugh Jackman coming back in Deadpool 3, but eventually Marvel will need its own Earth-99999 Logan, right? Wolverine is practically the golden snitch of all Marvel superhero roles, so trust Radcliffe to seek that one out.

A veteran Marvel director is a lot more certain than the fandom that Daredevil: Born Again is going to live up to the Netflix shows, but something we can be sure of is that the MCU news cycle never ends — so keep ’em peeled.