Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s new Kang-level casting snafu is a win for James Gunn’s DC as ‘Echo’ forces Marvel to admit the truth about Daredevil

After the surprising success of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom over The Marvels, Marvel is likely glad that there won’t be any more competition from DC until July 2025, when the new DCU launches with Superman: Legacy. Unfortunately, the MCU movie that’s going head-to-head with it has just hit a major Jonathan Majors-style setback.

Elsewhere, the incoming Echo might be somewhat sailing under the radar, but at least it’s forced Marvel to admit something we’ve been dying to hear for a full decade now. Basically, Daredevil fans, your day has come.

Superman: Legacy‘s big competition losing its biggest star is bad news for Marvel but great news for the DCU

Image via Marvel Comics

I know 2024 has just begun, but let’s skip ahead to July 2025. On the 11th of that month, DC’s Superman: Legacy arrives, with Marvel’s Thunderbolts releasing on the 25th. For a hot second there, it looked like we’d truly be having the battle of the Supermen, as David Corenswet’s Kal-El would face off at the box office with Steven Yeun’s Sentry, commonly referred to as Marvel’s answer to Supes. Unfortunately, Yeun is now out of the picture, leaving both the Sentry’s MCU future in question and meaning Marvel has suffered its second significant casting loss in as many weeks. Looks like Legacy‘s shot at cinematic supremacy just got a little easier…

Echo producer admits he’s “confident” that Netflix’s Daredevil is part of the Sacred Timeline

Screencap via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Is Netflix’s Daredevil truly MCU canon? That’s something Marvel has been going back and forth on for the past nine years, ever since the show premiered in 2015. Sure, that series was made by Marvel Television but then Charlie Cox returned for bonafide Marvel Studios productions like Spider-Man: No Way Home. And yet Marvel’s timeline bible just recently implied that only his post-Phase Four outings were canon. Thankfully, Echo producer Brad Winderbaum has revealed that he is “confident” he can now declare, on behalf of the studio, that Daredevil takes place in the Sacred Timeline. That bodes extremely well for the upcoming, and completely retooled, Born Again reboot.

Did Marvel just drop a major Young Avengers tease or am I clutching at straw swords?

Screencap via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

A mostly standalone animated anthology show it may be, but there’s so much potential for the MCU’s future hidden in the What If…? season 2 finale. Let’s put aside the Loki crossover of it all for a minute, though, and focus on that glowing green sword Infinity Carter (Captain Carter with the Infinity Stones) wields in the episode. A powerful cosmic blade owned by a Hulk? That couldn’t be Marvel’s adaptation of Excelsior, typically used by Young Avenger member Hulkling, could it? Well, Ms. Marvel is officially in the process of assembling her “Kid Avengers,” and Hulkling’s boyfriend Wiccan is coming in this fall’s Agatha. As Echo has just reminded us, it really is all connected.