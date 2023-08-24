One step forward, two steps back — must it always be this way with the Marvel Cinematic Universe? On the one hand, hopes that Keanu Reeves could be about to make his long-awaited MCU debut have increased of late following some exciting rumors, so the John Wick legend racing onto Disney Plus is an encouraging turn of events. On the other hand, however, Zendaya seems to be spending too much time with Tom Holland as she’s started echoing his worrying comments about the duo’s Spider-Man future.

Zendaya is sounding a lot like Tom Holland when warning that she’s looking to grow up and out of the MCU

Zendaya is ready to evolve into the next stage of her career, which may unfortunately mean that she’s ready to leave the part of MJ behind her. Proving that she’s in simpatico with real-life and on-screen partner Tom Holland, the Dune: Part Two star has warned that she “can’t play a teenager for the rest of [her] life” and is eager to portray more roles in line with her actual age. With Holland taking a sabbatical from acting (although, to be clear, he’s not having a mental breakdown) and being very coy on whether he wants to do Spider-Man 4 or not, it seems fans may want to prepare themselves for the end of an era when it comes to the amazing wallcrawler and his MJ.

Keanu Reeves making his Disney Plus debut days after Ghost Rider rumors is a (very) small step in the right direction

Just this week, long-dormant hopes that Keanu Reeves could one day turn up in the MCU — this is something both Kevin Feige and the man himself want to make happen, by the way — were reawakened by rumors that Reeves’ dream Marvel role, Ghost Rider, could be getting his own project. And, in a piece of perfect timing, Disney has just unveiled our first look at The Matrix icon in upcoming Formula One documentary Brawn, which marks Reeves’ Disney Plus debut. As he’s now part of the extended Disney family, then, hopefully this means he’s nearing the point where he can sign along the dotted line to appear in a Marvel project. Although, given his star stature, we’re guessing it would release in cinemas and not streaming.

Marvel’s most acclaimed series makes today the saddest day on the MCU calendar

Aug. 23 is a date that may mean nothing to most Marvel folks, but it will cause WandaVision die-hards to break down in tears. You see, today’s date happens to be the day that the Maximoff-Visions circle on their calendar in the first episode of the acclaimed Disney Plus show that leaves them thoroughly confused. If you recall, the (then) happy couple initially assume it’s their anniversary before realizing that it’s actually when Vision’s boss, Mr. Hart and his wife, are due to come over for dinner. Given the tragedy that befell and Wanda and her synthezoid spouse later in the season, though, this date now carries the weight of their short-lived, ultimately doomed domestic bliss.

