First look revealed at Keanu Reeves’ impending Disney Plus debut, which sadly isn’t that MCU appearance everybody’s still waiting on

For what feels like forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Keanu Reeves have been flirting back-and-forth in public, but the pair have yet to go on a first date.

The legendary action hero and wholesome hero of the entire internet is a noted fan of the franchise and has admitted many times that he’d be happy to dive in at the deep end should the right opportunity present itself, while that ol’ tease Kevin Feige has confirmed talks between the two parties have been held over a variety of potential roles.

It was just the other day that Ghost Rider speculation ran rampant again following rumors that the Spirit of Vengeance was in line for a reboot before the strikes happened, but fans will instead have to draw solace from Reeves making his Disney Plus debut in a project that follows another one of his lifelong passions.

Developed, executive produced, and hosted by the Speed and John Wick icon, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story finds Reeves interviewing key figures behind the Formula 1 team of the same name, an upstart independent outfit who cobbled together a threadbare squad for the cost of just £1, and yet somehow managed to win the World Championship.

It’s a natural fit given Reeves’ noted obsession with cars and motorcycles, and the four-part series will be premiering on the Mouse House’s streaming service before the end of the year, although a precise debut hasn’t yet been announced. It’s not quite Marvel, then, but it’ll have to do for now.