Latest Netflix News: Jamie Dornan hypes up the spy thriller answer to ‘Barbie’ as Harry and Meghan’s new rumored project hits shockingly close to home

It seems as though the Netflix conversation is once again riding on a spinning dart board, much like how we assume most of the streamer’s board room meetings go. Indeed, for a company that loves to euthanize shows following their inaugural season, it sure took its sweet time to not only renew, but begin working on the second season of a hit Korean fantasy series. Moral of the story? Perhaps the swirl of chaos may bless other limbo-lost shows in the future.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s next rumored Netflix project just might be the best possible material for the couple to take on, Heart of Stone seems to have no interest in holding back its feminist overtones, and, as we’ve come to expect, a downright awful blockbuster is one of Netflix’s biggest hits at the moment.

Six Razzie nominations isn’t stopping The Legend of Hercules from soaring on the charts

One might think that a guy who appeared in the Twilight films would have trouble finding a much more prominent regret, but we reckon that poor Kellan Lutz, who took up the mantle of the eponymous hero in The Legend of Hercules, managed to succeed at that particular task.

Indeed, the 2014 action fantasy epic currently boasts a Tartarus-worthy five percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and with dire visuals, insulting performances, and what appears to be a general, pathological quest to make the poorest creative decision at every possible turn, it’s no struggle to see why getting through the film would be the equivalent of 12 labors.

So, naturally, it’s racking up some incredible numbers on Netflix’s global charts at the moment; exceptions obviously abound for the golden rule of Netflix glory, but for now, movies that are antithetical to the concept of success are happy to be the streamer’s biggest winners.

Heart of Stone is all but ready to inject a feminine edge into a male-dominated genre

Ethan Hunt, James Bond, Jason Bourne, you name it; the spy thriller genre is a place that many prolific male protagonists have called home for decades, and if there’s one thing ever superspy knows, it’s that you need to go rogue to make a difference sometimes.

And according to one Jamie Dornan, who’s set to play a major role in the upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone, it sounds like the Gal Gadot-led action flick has every intention on going against the grain by leaning into its feminist overtones.

Of course, this perhaps makes it a prime target for bad-faith review bombers and adjacent ilk, but no worthwhile decision has ever been made without ruffling a few feathers in the process, so just as well.

Folks are not okay with the fate of I Am Not Okay with This

A coming-of-age dark comedy starring Sophia Lillis as an angsty, gay, telekinetic high schooler certainly sounds like it deserves more traction than it got (you could say that about quite a few of Netflix’s canceled properties, but we won’t beat that dead horse too much).

The interesting thing about I Am Not Okay with This, however, is that it was all set to get exactly that, with a second season having been confirmed in August 2020 before getting canceled later that same month. The culprit? “COVID-related circumstances.”

It’s perhaps an even worse tragedy than the typical cancelation song and dance, seeing as the streamer actually wanted to renew it before the pandemic reared its ugly head, and just never wound up revisiting the show after the fact. And with three years having gone by without so much as a peep or a whisper for a second season, I Am Not Okay with This seems destined for the honorary lost media bin.

Of course, a long wait never stopped other high-flying dark fantasies from coming back into the fray

But maybe I Am Not Okay with This shouldn’t give up hope. After all, it took close to a year for Hellbound to simply get renewed for a second season; a season that even now has yet to announce its release date.

Indeed, an admittedly woefully slow pipeline hasn’t done much to quell the excitement for the next round of the Korean dark fantasy drama thriller, and if it can keep finding life in the slow and steady route, perhaps we needn’t hold our breath as much for the shows that have still yet to be renewed (looking at you, Black Knight).

If the rumors are true, Harry and Meghan sure know how to pick their projects

It’s no secret that Harry and Meghan are in choppy waters regarding their $150 million deal with Netflix; indeed, the streamer seems to have long caught on to the fact that, without British royal family drama to draw upon, the couple don’t have much to offer in the realm of entertainment.

But, it seems like the pair will be giving it a shot anyway, and the latest rumor suggests they’ll be developing a feature film for the streamer; a bold strategy on the surface, but an infinitely more sensible one when the source material, namely the 2023 Carley Fortune novel Meet Me at the Lake, is factored in.

It’s only a rumor for now, and the idea of Harry and Meghan making a movie doesn’t immediately inspire much hope, but given that the novel touches on childhood trauma, postpartum depression, and losing parents in car accidents, they may actually be better equipped for this project than most.