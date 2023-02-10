The hype for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is reaching new heights as fans realize this isn’t just another outing for Scott Lang, but a proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror, who’ll be taking the Mad Titan’s place as the main antagonistic figure in the overarching MCU narrative.

Meanwhile, the final season of The Flash has just started airing on The CW, and already, it seems as though the producers are amending some of their larger mistakes. Speaking of the Scarlet Speedster, fans are really excited about the return of their favorite DC heroes as part of James Gunn’s hard reboot, so we decided to rank them in terms of strength in case you needed to nerd out even more.

Disney has just announced plans for multiple animation sequels, and one of them has managed to raise quite a few eyebrows in the form of Toy Story 5. As fans contemplate just how Woody and Buzz are going to return after their tear-jerking goodbye, others feel the need to address the big elephant in the room aka Tim Allen’s disturbing controversy.

Check out these beats in today’s sci-fi roundup below.

2003 photo of Pedro Pascal convinces fans that he’d never survive The Last of Us apocalypse

The Last of Us (2023) via HBO

By every definition of the word, Joel Miller is a tough son of a gun who made his own way in the post-apocalyptic wasteland that killed the majority of humankind. We can see why the HBO executives brought Pedro Pascal on board to portray the character, though the 2003 Joel we see in the show’s pilot episode is a far cry from Pascal’s real-life bearings in that year.

Fans have unearthed a candid photo of the Mandalorian star from 2003, and now they know for sure there’s not a chance that guy could survive the harsh fungi-infected world of The Last of Us. Don’t ever let Ellie find this photo, or you won’t hear the end of it.

The Flash fans overjoyed at the season 9 opener finally getting this character dynamic right

The Flash via The CW

With Barry and his team spending most of their time hunting down Arrowverse supervillains, and expending the rest arguing pointlessly about their inner emotional turmoils, it’s easy to forget that the Fastest Man Alive and Iris West are actually a married duo. The Flash season 9 finally amended this infuriating lack of couple screentime by giving the two a whole episode to just chill and think about what they mean to each other.

That is only fair, because as The Flash builds towards its climactic finale, we have a feeling there aren’t going to be a lot of opportunities for retrospect. For all we know, many of them might not even survive the ordeal, so enjoy these brief moments of peace and clarity before everything goes south for Team Flash.

The most powerful heroes in James Gunn’s DCU slate, ranked

Image via DC Comics

The first chapter of DCU is going to reintroduce us to some big names. Batman, Superman, Supergirl, and even Green Lantern are returning, but that probably won’t even begin to cover the full breadth of characters who will be making their debuts in these movies. For instance, Gunn has yet to determine if any of his Suicide Squad members are going to stick around, and Peacemaker is a dilemma unto himself. Then, there are the remaining DCEU stars to think about, not to mention many secondary characters that will comprise the supporting cast.

For now, we have the confirmed lineup to speculate about, so we decided to rank them in terms of raw strength in a recent article. And before you start to nerd out all over the place, yes, Batman’s spot was decided without any “prep time.”

Will Pixar be able to release Toy Story 5 before controversy catches up to Tim Allen and leads to his inevitable cancelation?

Toy Story 4 (2019) via Disney

We remain just as baffled as you are over that Toy Story 5 announcement. We could’ve sworn Pixar assured fans that the fourth entry would be the last, and the goodbye Buzz and Woody shared at the end of it seemed pretty definitive and final. Still, it seems the inclination to capitalize on popular IPs and keep shareholders happy reaches out with its greedy hands to bring Andy’s toys out of retirement yet again.

The company couldn’t have timed the reveal any better, because one of the franchise’s main stars, Tim Allen, is currently facing allegations of indecent exposure from one of his former co-stars. Allen is vehemently denying these accusations, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to outlive them. Will Pixar be able to wrap up work on Toy Story 5 before Allen potentially gets canceled?

Since the studio likes to take its time with Toy Story installments, that sounds highly unlikely. Which means, we should probably be out there looking for Buzz Lightyear replacements as we did with Justin Roiland’s Rick Sanchez.

Do you think Kang pales in comparison to Thanos? Quantumania director Peyton Reed is here to prove how wrong you are

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) via Marvel Studios

You might think Thanos the Mad Titan is as terrifying as it gets — what with the villain destroying half the universe in his mad quest for redemption — but now that Kang the Conqueror is here, we have a feeling Jonathan Majors is going to turn He Who Remains into the absolute stuff of nightmares. Yes, at first glance, Kang is just another psychopath out for glory and control, but according to Peyton Reed, there’s something to the character that should make him even scarier than Space Grimace.

“There was a singular-ness of Thanos that was frightening,” he said in a recent interview. “But Kangs don’t even agree amongst themselves, which is what’s exciting to think about. The unpredictable nature of that feels like it’s a threat that is every bit as scary as Thanos, but not feeling like a retread to us.”

With that in mind, what do you think will be the butcher’s bill in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?