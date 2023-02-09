‘The Flash’ fans are ecstatic that the season 9 opener got this right

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Flash season nine, episode one, “Wednesday Ever After.”

The Flash season nine will be the last season of The CW’s longest-running Arrowverse show, and in its first episode, Barry and Iris West-Allen actually act like a married couple.

The two were married during the Crisis on Earth-X crossover event back in 2017, and then had their wedding renewal in The Flash season seven finale, “Heart of the Matter, Part 2” for a more personal ceremony. But in actuality, the two haven’t spent all that much time together. Iris was stuck in the Mirrorverse for a good chunk of season seven, and her stay was prolonged by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying the series. Then, in season eight, Iris suffered from time sickness, a temporal anomaly that sent her into the Still Force.

Audiences have been dismayed about their lack of wedding bliss following their nuptials, but The Flash season nine opener, “Wednesday Ever After” seems to have rectified that. The couple wakes up to what they expect to be a normal day, but after the Flash fights the new Captain Boomerang Owen Mercer who’s attempting to steal a portable particle accelerator, the couple suffers a tachyon feedback loop, forcing them to relive the same day over and over again. It’s a stressful situation for Barry and Iris, but fans got to enjoy the two getting the chance to just be together.

The Flash fans want to see Barry and Iris happy for once.

It’s the little things that mean the most, and Iris referring to her husband as “Mr. Allen” shows their closeness.

Barry and Iris show their domestic side in this episode and how comfortable they are with one another.

Grant Gustin and Candice Patton have palpable chemistry, and it’s scenes like this that make that clear.

The way Grant and Candice have played Barry and Iris have been amazing these past 9 years I don’t think anybody else could’ve played them #theflash #westallen pic.twitter.com/rCsj8TSwbc — ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@merreaa) February 9, 2023

Barry Allen’s concern is for Iris West-Allen, first and foremost. Anyone who gets in his way will have hell to pay.

Barry Allen everytime iris Westallen is in danger on the flash pic.twitter.com/2uKvUBKjxx — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) February 9, 2023

After several failed attempts to break themselves out of the feedback loop, Iris no longer wants to try, and her responses are hilarious.

It’s been clear since the pilot episode, but Barry and Iris are endgame. Barry creates a book that maps out their future together and it’s filled with loving moments.

Barry and Iris get to raise their kids in the house they both grew up in, I'm not okay- #TheFlash #WestAllen #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/YKlGbwy5Z2 — Flash Feelings | 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙍𝙪𝙣 ⚡️ (@feelings_flash) February 9, 2023

Although Barry and Iris break free from their feedback loop, the danger isn’t over for Central City or Team Flash. Captain Boomerang has partnered with Red Death, and the evil speedster has plans to get rid of the people in his life At the top of the episode, Barry has a dream where Team Flash dies after battling a lava monster and this could be a bad omen for the Scarlet Speedster.

The Flash airs Wednesdays on The CW.