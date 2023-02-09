Following the Pamela Anderson controversy, fans wonder if ‘Toy Story 5’ will land before Tim Allen gets canceled

When Disney announced its plans to make Toy Story 5, fans wondered if it might replace Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the aftermath of Pamela Anderson‘s claim that the Home Improvement actor once exposed himself to her.

The former Baywatch star says the incident happened when she was a 23-year-old newcomer on Home Improvement in her no holds barred memoir Love, Pamela:

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen denied he exposed himself to Anderson and said he would never engage in that kind of behavior. In an unrelated incident, TMZ recently published a video of Allen lifting his kilt and flashing his former Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson, leading many fans to accuse Allen of lying.

Richardson came to Allen’s defense and explained that he was wearing undergarments beneath the kilt.

Allen took to Twitter to confirm that he is returning as Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5.

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023

Nevertheless, the announcement about Toy Story 5 has some movie fans wondering if Allen’s role will be re-cast after his alleged behavior toward Anderson.

The majority of responses to Allen’s announcement about his returning to the role have been overwhelmingly positive, though it remains to be seen if that sentiment will change as the situation develops.