Just because James Gunn has somehow replaced Zack Snyder in their estimation, the DCU fandom may have all but forgotten that the man is a world-class geek who probably understands comic book characters better than they do.

As the Guardians of the Galaxy director continues to take all of these off-handed insults in stride, a Mandalorian promo clip reminds us exactly why we fell in love with Baby Grogu in the first season of Jon Favreau’s Star Wars show. In other news, Zachary Levi makes a non-commital comment about a possible Shazam! threequel and we contemplate what happened to the rest of The Last of Us world when the Cordyceps fungi struck at humanity.

Zachary Levi doesn’t know what’s happening with Shazam! so we might have to settle for Fury of the Gods as the franchise capper

via Warner Bros.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a sequel that no one asked for, and come to think of it, is excited about. Billy Batson and his family are returning for another outing all the same, this time butting heads with the Daughters of Atlas, one of whom will be played by Dame Helen Mirren. We’ve already outlined in another article why the Shazam! sequel is doomed to fail, but when it comes to superhero movies, there’s always a question of more, especially if it performs well from a commercial standpoint.

In this particular case, it doesn’t all depend on the box office numbers. At the moment, the DCU is embarking on a hard reboot with James Gunn at the helm, so the creative might well decide to kill the franchise off like he did the SnyderVerse. Even Zachary Levi isn’t in the know, so when asked in a recent interview about a possible sequel, the man just rambled in circles and ended up with a zombie pitch, of all things.

What happens to other countries in The Last of Us world?

Image via HBO

The Last of Us video games take place entirely in the United States, and while the HBO adaptation has dared venture outside for a brief while to show that other countries are grappling with Cordyceps as well, fans have always wondered if any fared better than the world’s greatest superpower.

Civilization as we know it has collapsed in the United States, with anarchist and rebel groups running amok and the government itself slowly turning into a totalitarian fascist regime. But does that mean the rest of the world also experienced a downward spiral in exactly the same way? Well, we try to predict what would happen to other countries in this article, and though we may not have the right of it given all the innumerable factors involved in such a complex dilemma, it’s always fun to ponder these questions as a fan.

Not excited about The Mandalorian season 3? The producers know exactly how to get you on board

via Lucasfilm

It’s not just Din Djarin roaming the galaxy looking for the next best-paying job that gets you to watch The Mandalorian. If anything, Baby Grogu actually contributes more to that sense of appeal due to the enigma surrounding his character, though we mostly attribute that to the fact that he’s the most adorable creature to come out of Star Wars yet.

Lucasfilm execs understand this all too well, which is why they’ve released a clip from The Mandalorian season 3 to remind you what’s in store for those who don’t necessarily appreciate Star Wars but are all in for more of Baby Yoda. In it, the adorable sidekick uses the Force to swivel his chair and even eat a berry, amusing both Din Djarin and Greef Karga. Well, openly Karga and Djarin on the inside, who we know is swelling with pride and affection under that helmet.

A DC fan asked James Gunn with a straight face if he owns a comic book collection

via DC

Some people really don’t want James Gunn anywhere near DC property, and they’ve gone so far as to forget that he’s one of the most successful superhero filmmakers of all time. Indeed, disregarding his rich knowledge of both Marvel and DC, someone asked him if he owns a comic book collection. Instead of answering in a cheeky manner as he was more than justified to do — and let’s admit it, there’s only so much one man should take — Gunn simply answered: “I have thousands of comic books, both DC & Marvel.”

Despite all the criticisms and hate campaigns, it seems that our man might make a Kevin Feige, yet.